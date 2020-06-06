"Disappointed."

"Disheartening."

"Black eye."

"Sick to my stomach."

Those words and phrases expressed the feelings of local law enforcement officials as they watched video of George Floyd pleading for his life after being taken down by Minneapolis police. Floyd, who was black, was pinned down by Officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin proceeded to place his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s official cause of death was asphyxiation.

“I’m just really sad to see it,” Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said. “I’m really sad to see the impression that people have about law enforcement because the vast, vast majority of law enforcement officers are not like that.

"I don’t know any racist cops. I never have been a racist cop. All the calls I’ve ever been involved with, I’ve never heard the subject of race even come up. We respond to calls and go after people who break the law and things like that.”

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino, who spent four years in the military and has been in law enforcement since, called the actions of the Minneapolis officers disappointing. He said they put a stain on a profession he holds dear to his heart.

“It’s disheartening to see our profession under such attack when my other colleagues that I’ve talked to — I talked to an FBI agent today, and all those guys have been in it for a long time — I don’t know one of them who would have said to you, ‘I know a guy who’s completely racist,’” Lordino said.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said he wants the facts in the case to come out because so many questions remain unanswered.

“As you read the newspapers, the chiefs from all the metropolitan areas all express outrage over this event and what this officer did,” Spencer said.

“We want all the answers. We want all the details. We want to know what happened. We want to know why those other three officers didn’t react or get involved. Those two other officers that were down by the feet, we’d really like to know what they were doing.

"I want to know why he ended up on the ground. He’s coming out and it looks kind of cordial in the beginning. It looks manageable. He’s in handcuffs and standing up. I just don’t know why he ended up on the ground. Even if they had cause, they should have gotten him into a rescue position as soon as possible and got him out of the prone because that’s dangerous when you’re handcuffed. … I want to know every little detail.”

While charges have been brought against the officers in the Floyd case, Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs said he thinks that it’s more important for authorities to get the charges presented correctly, rather than quickly. He said people too often think law enforcement should work like a TV show where the crime is solved, and the bad guy is sentenced to prison in that one hour.

“The thing that’s frustrating to me in this particular instance is law enforcement as a whole has condemned this officer’s actions,” Frerichs said. “I don’t know of anybody that supports what happened. So, when we see the rioting and the looting and all of that, I scratch my head and go, ‘What is your end goal?’

"Before, it was always justice. You wanted justice. You wanted justice. From what I can see, justice is happening. It may not be happening as quickly as everybody likes, but we all know it’s not like in the TV shows.

"In law enforcement, we run into that a lot. You watch a one-hour crime show, and, of course, they’ve got the crime solved and the bad guy sentenced to prison in that one hour. It doesn’t happen like that in reality. It takes time to build your case, get the facts, put everything together, and then you move forward.”

Lordino said he is disappointed in how the situation was handled as a whole.

“I’m highly disappointed, not only in that officer, but in the officers that stood around him and watched him do that. I preach to my staff all the time that, even if you’re out working the street with me, and you see me doing something I shouldn’t be doing – I don’t think for the most part, and I’m not talking about the situation that just happened — I’m saying most officers aren’t doing something intentionally to do it wrong. They’re just going down a path that they don’t realize what’s happening.

"When you’re standing back, because you know as stress builds up, you’re not able to make decisions. You’re not able to think as clearly when a situation is very stressful. But, when you have more minds on it or you’re standing there watching what goes on, and you see that something’s not going as it should, that’s when we have to, as a professional, intervene.

"I think in this case like we’re talking about, you had several officers standing around. I watched some of that video, and there’s one officer who’s just standing there. He could have intervened and probably stopped the outcome or changed the outcome.”

Overman said he hasn’t see all the video and can’t speak for what the other officers besides Chauvin were doing or thinking. He said all officers are sworn to uphold an oath to protect and serve, and if they see a fellow officer crossing a line, they should be doing what they can to call that officer out and prevent the actions.

“It just makes me sick,” Overman said. “As soon as I saw that, I just knew that this is the reputation that all police officers are going to get because of this one guy.

"I’ll tell you, I’ve never seen anything like that happen. I was on Scottsbluff P.D., and that’s a really busy place. I’ve been involved in lots of things like that over the years, and I’ve never seen anything like it. We’ve had to fight people, get them down, and get them into custody, but it’s pretty much OK.

"Once we get them where they don’t resist any more, it’s done. It’s done. If they’re actively resisting, we’re going to use the tools at our disposal to take them into custody, but once they’re not resisting, it’s over. That’s all we need to do is get them into custody. You don’t do anything punitive to people. When you do that, you’ve crossed that line of being a law enforcer to being a law breaker.”