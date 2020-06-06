“Right now, my heart aches for my country. It really does. It just aches for my country.”
Those words from Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs encapsulate his thoughts as tensions rose across the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last week. Floyd, a black man, died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes even after Floyd stopped moving and pleading for air. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers at the scene will face charges as well.
Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer said his heart goes out to those in larger cities where protests have turned to looting and violence. Spencer said he was thankful for a pair of peaceful protests in Scottsbluff Sunday.
“I hope everybody realizes we’re just as big a part of the community as anybody is,” Spencer said. “This is where our kids go to school. This is where we raise our families. We don’t see it as us versus anybody. We’re here to provide the best public safety we absolutely can to this community, and we’re committed to doing that.”
Police Chief Tim Lordino said there was a peaceful protest that attracted around 150 people Wednesday in Chadron. He said demonstrations in the area haven’t turned to violence, but he finds it troublesome to see what’s happened in some more densely populated cities.
“It bothers me because I know that there are other men and women in the public safety sector who are out there getting injured, who are out there doing it for all the right reasons,” Lordino said. “As a profession – it doesn’t matter what profession it is – whether it’s your profession, I’m sure there’s people in your profession who shouldn’t be doing that job. We’re no different, but I know ethically, at least the law enforcement agencies I’ve been around, all strive to make sure that we’re doing the right thing.”
Frerichs said protests on both sides of the argument were mostly peaceful in Sidney Tuesday night. He said a couple of people who weren’t even the protesters, but just passing by were “minutely aggressive, but it was quickly and easily handled.” Law enforcement was on hand, but on the perimeter for the demonstrations in the Panhandle.
“We had a police presence where the protesters were at,” Frerichs said, “but we made it clear to them, we’re not here because of you or anything that you’re doing. We’re here to make sure that you are left alone to peacefully protest just like you are granted the constitutional right to do.”
Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he understands why people are protesting, and said video of Floyd’s death made him sick to his stomach. Overman doesn’t understand the violence from some cities, but acknowledged that similar actions have long been a part of the American landscape.
“People are rightfully very unhappy about that, so I understand the protests, and I support people’s right to protest,” he said. “It’s a part of our constitution. It’s a part of the fabric of our country, but nobody has a right to destroy other people’s property or to harm other people, and I don’t think that serves any purpose. I think the demonstrations are fine, but when you start doing that, you’ve gone beyond what’s constitutionally protected and you’re doing criminal acts, but that’s happened before in our country.”
Lordino said he has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years and has seen significant changes over those years. He said some younger officers may be nervous because of the state of the country, and family members are concerned for their loved ones.
“I know it’s bothersome to spouses and family out there worried about their loved ones,” he said. “They’re worried when they’re going to work to make sure they’re coming home. We don’t have that many scares here, but you talk about Denver, Omaha, Lincoln, Minneapolis, New York, and you see all these things happening on the news, so it’s not only affecting that person working, but it’s also affecting the dispatchers, the firemen, those families, moms and dads.”
As long as protesters remain peaceful, Overman said law enforcement should follow suit.
“If people want to go and do what they’ve done so far, from a law enforcement point of view, that’s fine with us,” he said. “The only tension is a concern that you could get some bad actors, and I think that’s what’s happened in a lot of our cities is you get people who want to go out rightfully and legitimately protest and have their voices heard, and then you get some criminals in there who start doing things like setting fires and burglarizing places and terrorizing and attacking police officers.
"We know that that is a minority of the people protesting, but then when it turns into that and you see that spreading, and all of a sudden if you’re attacking people and you’re attacking property, and you’re attacking police officers, you’re attacking government buildings and trying to damage them, then the police have to take action.”
