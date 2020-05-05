With the state still directed health measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism professionals and elected officials observed National Travel and Tourism Week a little differently.

“On a normal year we would visit the attractions ourselves,” Director of the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau Brenda Leisy said. “We would help them celebrate their annual accomplishments and share new programs and ideas with the public.”

The intention on Monday, May 5 was for the mayors of Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown and the chairman of the Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners to sign a proclamation in observance of National Travel and Tourism Week, May 3-9.

Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said they were originally going to meet at Monument Shadows Golf Course to read the proclamation and have the elected officials take a swing from the tee box. That all changed when COVID-19 spread across the country.

“Everything in our world has been unique, different and challenging over the last seven to eight weeks, so today we’re meeting virtually,” she said. “We’re here to champion travel and tourism even during the toughest times our industry has ever faced.”

Niedan-Streeks also said the most important point of the meeting is the pandemic will end sometime soon and travel will begin again.

“When it does, all of us in Scottsbluff, Gering and Scotts Bluff County will be ready to welcome visitors with open arms again,” she said.

To also help celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, Niedan-Streeks and Leisy invited the public to watch and share a number of video clips of area attractions.

The videos are posted during the week of May 3-9 on the Gering Visitors Bureau, Platte Valley Attractions and Scotts Bluff County Tourism Facebook pages. Plus there’s the chance to win gas cards for future travels.

Some of the featured sites include Farm Girl Fresh Market, Scotts Bluff National Monument, Legacy of the Plains Museum, Old West Balloon Fest, Riverside Discovery Center, the Midwest Theater and Flyover Brewing Company.

Another tourism oppportunit happens later this season. In October, the Nebraska State Activities Association (NSAA) will come to the Scottsbluff-Gering area to host the High School Girls Class B State Golf Championship. Scottsbluff High School Activities Director Dave Hoxworth, who heads up the local committee, spoke to the virtual group about the event.

“I’m so thankful for everyone who was involved in making this happen, from the mayors and city councils, the school superintendents and administrators,” Hoxworth said. “This was a group effort, not just our committee.”

The idea of applying to be the host site for the championship event came from Scottsbluff High School golf coach Brock Ehler.

At first, Hoxworth wondered if the NSAA would ever bring another state championship to western Nebraska. The last one was the state volleyball championship tournament in 1976.

“The more I thought about it, I thought we have a great community and great golf courses, so we could be competitive if we put together a solid proposal,” Hoxworth said.

Some students at both Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools created a video presentation to showcase the area. School and tourism officials then traveled to Columbus to make their case to the NSAA Board of Control. Feedback was very positive as members were impressed with the work that went into to the presentation.

Niedan-Streeks closed the virtual event expressing confidence the local travel and tourism industry will see brighter days ahead.

“This is a challenging time, but we can certainly see both the hope and the resiliency that directs travel and tourism year in and year out,” she said. “It will take patience to weather the storm we’re currently in.”