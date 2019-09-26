Local libraries spotlight banned books

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff and Gering are joining public libraries across the nation to observe Banned Book Week as they highlight some of the current and historical books that have generated calls for them to be censored, or outright banned. This year, it’s being observed Sept. 22-28.

Banned Book Week was started in 1982 by the American Library Association (ALA) and Amnesty International. The last week of September is set aside to celebrate the intellectual freedom people can enjoy in libraries.

Erin Aschenbrenner, director of the Lied Scottsbluff Public Library, said the week should also bring awareness to attempts of censorship and what it takes away from the people.

“Libraries are places to gain knowledge about anything,” Aschenbrenner said. “So this week is an amazing learning opportunity for the entire community.”

She said because public libraries serve everyone, they need material that meets the learning needs of everyone.

Each year, the ALA issues its top 10 list of challenged books. Most of them deal with issues like sexuality, religion and anything else that’s considered as unorthodox or unpopular.

“We see and hear these issues all the time on radio, television and in movies, but it’s fleeting and gone,” Aschenbrenner said. “But in books, the ideas are written down on paper and are more tangible. People seem to take more offense to books because they’re so real.”

The ALA defines challenge as the attempt to remove or restrict material or services based on content. Ban refers to the actual removal of those materials or cancellation of the services.

“The 'Harry Potter' books are huge for being challenged because the claim is they promote witchcraft,” Aschenbrenner said. “Classics like 'Huckleberry Finn' have also been challenged for being racist. Anything out of the ordinary that makes people uncomfortable can get challenged.”

She said in today’s pop culture, topics like fantasy, imagination, sexuality and mental health issues are huge topics that end up in books.

“Especially with classic literature that gets challenged, we have to learn from our history or we’ll repeat the bad parts,” Aschenbrenner said. “People might be uncomfortable reading about how people spoke years ago, but if we don’t know about it, it could happen again.”

She said that challenges/bans aren’t becoming more common, although they are common occurrences. ALA statistics show the No. 1 challengers of reading materials are patrons, who initiate about 33% of them. Close behind are parents, initiating 32% of the challenges.

“One of the biggest issues we face here is making sure we remain equitable,” Aschenbrenner said. “As librarians, we don’t want to put our beliefs into our collections.”

She said the book selection process at Scottsbluff means diversity and inclusion.

“We make sure we have something here for every person of every color, every person of every sexuality, and every person of every ability or disability.”

Aschenbrenner said at Scottsbluff they have 15 librarians with as many different viewpoints. All of them provide important input into the book selection process. Patron requests are also important as the library continues to grow its collection.