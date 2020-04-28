Local parent creates ‘adopt’ a senior page to honor graduates

High school seniors may be missing out on traditional school year end activities due to COVID-19 restrictions, but one local parent Andrea Graham has worked to make a memorable year end for 2020 high school graduates.

Graham adapted an idea sourced from other similar groups around the country and took it upon herself to form a group, Adopt a 2020 Senior - Nebraska Panhandle, specifically focusing on graduates in the Nebraska Panhandle and southeastern Wyoming areas.

“This is so important, especially for kids involved in various activities, like the musical or a number of sports .... They do not have closure and do not get to experience the events they were looking forward to,” she said.

Through Graham’s Facebook group, parents, loved ones, siblings or friends can nominate a 2020 high school senior to be “adopted.” Seniors who are adopted by group members will then receive support from their “adoptee” in different ways, whether it is gifts of items or trinkets that correlate with some of the students favorite things, such as a special candy or sports team or special displays of support.

The Facebook group, created by Graham on April 22, has had 295 seniors “adopted” by community members as of April 28.

Graham said she has been deeply inspired, to the point of tears by the response and the generosity of community members. She has not just seen parents of other seniors adopt graduates, but also young adults who want to help graduates who may be missing out on traditional school activities.

“There are a couple thousand seniors in the area, and we have run into the problem of not enough graduates nominated in the group to where some seniors have been adopted multiple times,” Graham said.

With the struggles of local seniors in mind, Graham put in place step-by-step methods to participating in the adopt a senior group so anyone can join in commemorating the work of local students.

Graham said she hopes to include as many seniors as possible in the area. Up to this point, she has had graduates nominated from the Panhandle, Torrington and Lingle/Ft. Laramie. She is encouraging more people to get involved.

The woman said she has been inspired by her own son, who is a senior. The time put into the group has been rewarding because she knows its for the kids and something bigger than herself.

Individuals interested in nominating or adopting a senior can request to join the Adopt a 2020 Senior - Nebraska Panhandle Facebook group.

“There have even been photographers and friends who have told parents of seniors about the group who may not have social media,” Graham said.

Graham is hoping to keep the group active and open until the end of May or until interest in the group dies down. Until then, Graham said she will not turn a nomination of a senior away, and all high school graduates can be included in the group.

“This group aims to create a fun environment, to where these students will feel a sense of appreciation during uncertain times.”

