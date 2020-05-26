Pastors from Scottsbluff and Gering are joining together as one church to bless the community in a practical way.

On Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Paul Reed Construction parking lot, pastors and their staffs will be distributing fresh produce to everyone that shows up.

“This is free produce that’s going into our community to help people get through this difficult time,” Pastor Tyson Lambertson of the Rock Church said. “We’re doing this to unite us as the Church of Scottsbluff to help our community.”

Pastor John Mulholland, of WestWay Christian Church, said there has been talk at the recent weekly pastors' association meetings about helping the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to serve our community at this time and we were discussing what we could do,” Mulholland said. “Tyson Lambertson from The Rock has contacts with the Convoy of Hope group and they’re bringing a trailer load of produce this Friday.”

Kiley Callaway, pastor at Northfield Church in Gering, is participating in the weekly pastors’ meeting, now being done via Zoom to comply with safety protocols.

“Through that, we started to brainstorm what we could do together to show the community we’re truly one church and want to bless them in a tangible way,” he said.

The group contacted Convoy of Hope, a faith-based humanitarian organization that helps communities in times of disaster, whether a medical or natural disaster. They’re bringing a truckload of prepackaged boxes of fruits and vegetables to distribute to the community.

“As pastors, we’re handling all the logistics of getting the produce distributed,” Callaway said. “We’ll keep it as safe as possible from a social distancing concern. It will be a drive-through event and a box of fruits and vegetable will be loaded into people’s trunks, so there’s no face-to-face contact.”

Callaway said there are no restrictions on who may receive a box of produce. It’s free and first-come-first-served as long as the boxes last.

“I’m pretty new to the community, but I think it’s important for people to see us as a group of Christian pastors working together to serve the community,” Mulholland said. “We want the community to know that even though we’re in different denominations, we’re serving the entire community in a time of need.”