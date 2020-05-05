Local ranchers work toward offering locally fed, processed beef

Ranchers have seen a huge drop in cattle prices since January. The drop in cattle market prices and the rise in beef prices in the grocery store has everyone concerned.

A new Wyoming law expands the state’s Food Freedom Act to include red meat, allowing ranch-to-consumer beef, a move that makes local beef more accessible, supports state inspected processing facilities and beef producers currently weathering record low prices.

Mac and Celsie Sussex from Goshen County are pursuing several options to help the consumer and the farm/ranch families.

“Last year, we started selling beef locally and now we’re doing it again,” Celsie said. “And, my husband is starting to pursue the processing end of it locally.”

They are figuring out the equipment costs of processing.

Last year the couple started out with about 20 head of feeder steers bought for selling for local consumption, selling about half of that.

“What we have decided is we are buying the steers, we have about seven now, but we are going toward custom orders,” Celsie said. “We can feed as many as we need to, buy the cattle, fatten as they are ordered, then we have them processed. That way we don’t overstock on cattle.”

Consumers will be able to order one-quarter, one-half or a whole beef. She added they might even add a one-eighth pack for smaller families, or the elderly.

“We were racking our brains on what we could add to our cow/calf operation to keep the money flow fresh, and we saw the need here. We realized there is no place here to buy fresh beef. So, we bought our first 20 steers, fattened them and was surprised by how many people responded,” she said.

After seeing cattle prices plummet since January, something must change, she said.

“What’s the difficult thing to watch is we put a bunch of feed in our cattle and then grocery stores and the packers are making the extra money off it,” Celsie said. “I feel like local people would step up and be reasonable and support their local ranchers. I can turn my profit to you for say $375 and getting the beef processing, which would be steaks, hamburger and roasts and not pay say $4.99 a lb. for just hamburger. Instead of letting somebody in the middle making the profit margins.”

“Supply and demand haven’t changed that much so we know the profit is going somewhere,” she said. “I’m frustrated with it and would love for the local community to have the chance to step up and fill the gap ourselves.”

The State of Wyoming is now investigating the packers and how much they are making; and why ranches are going under.

“People need to understand that meat comes from a farm family and the lifestyle they have, we want people to have good meat and not something that’s been grown in a lab,” Celsie said.

There are a few others that are fattening beef and selling it locally also, but there are no local processing plants. Sussexes have used meat processors in Mitchell, Cheyenne and a USDA plant in Fort Collins.

“That is why Mac is looking into this,” Celsie said. “It’s in the early stages.”

She added they are looking for more investors, plus working on getting some grants.

“People who buy this beef will realize it is so much better,” Celsie said. “I agree completely where we are headed. And we want everyone to know all our feed is bought locally, plus all the hay and corn, everything that is used is from here in Goshen County.”

If things pan out as the Sussexes plan, when they travel with their processing units, a USDA inspector will have to be on-site everyday it is in use.

This would eliminate the concern about meat the public buys in the grocery store, and not knowing where it came from. As of now, meat could be fattened in the U.S., sent to China for processing, then sent back for markets to sell, not necessarily labeled that way.

“You should know where the beef is from,” Celsie said. “Going this route, the customer will know where it was fattened, know where it was processed and that the beef is local, tastes better and better all-around for everyone.”

For people who would like to talk to Sussex’s about investing, or for any questions contact them at Triangle S Livestock, at 307-575-6332 (Mac) or 307-575-6170 (Celsie). Their website is https://www.triangleswyo.com.