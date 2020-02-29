Local Rotary Club celebrating a century of service

What began with a group of men meeting at the Lincoln House in Scottsbluff has now extended to a century of service to the community.

The Scottsbluff-Gering Rotary Club was organized March 24, 1920, and chartered along with clubs from Alliance and Chadron May 6, 1920. Sponsors from clubs in Lincoln, Kearney, North Platte and York were on hand for installation of officers for the trio of new clubs.

Rotary International was founded in Chicago in 1905. The members would meet in their places of business on a rotating basis, hence the name “Rotary.” The first service project for the new club was to install “comfort stations” (restrooms) at City Hall in Chicago in 1907.

The Scottsbluff-Gering club was given charter #668 (Club 1126). To put that in perspective, Fremont (Nebraska) was charter #500 in 1919, and York, England, was charter #1000 in 1921. Today, there are more than 35,000 clubs and nearly 1.2 million Rotarians. Club 1126 originally met in the Lincoln House before moving to the country club. When the original Country club burned down, meetings moved to the newly-built country club in Scottsbluff.

With a decline in volunteerism and organizations struggling to find membership, local Rotarians are proud of the club’s ability to maintain for 100 years.

“People really felt that what the club did and what it stood for were important,” Bill Trumbull, a fourth-generation Rotarian and past president, said. “When it was first founded, and for a lot of years here, it was pretty much business owners. It was the people who run the community, so it was a feather in your cap to be asked to be involved in Rotary. Over time, that has changed a little bit as far as the makeup of the club, but back then it was THE club.”

After peaking at around 128 in the early 2000s, membership in the Scottsbluff-Gering club currently sits at 83.

“If you look at clubs, we’ve maintained probably much better than most,” current president Mike Downey said. “It’s a challenge to get people to be civically-minded and active.”

Over the years, Rotary restrictions have changed, including removing restrictions by classifications and adding membership for women, which opened up 30 years ago. Gering Public Schools Superintendent Mary Kamerzell became the Scottsbluff-Gering club’s first female member in 1992.

“As society has evolved, so has Rotary,” past president Bob Kelley said. “Originally there were no women members. But, as women became publishers of the paper, superintendents of the school, CEOs of business, you just can’t leave half your population out. You’ve got to get the whole community. As the community evolved, society evolved, Rotary also changed its face. If we would not have done that – allow women in – I don’t think Rotary would be alive today.”

Classifications were a way to identify divisions of the business community for representation in the club, such as a banker or a grocer or auto dealer. Generally, only one member could come from any single classification. Those restrictions have also gone by the wayside.

“The whole makeup has changed,” Trumbull said. “You don’t have nearly the number of cell phone businesses anymore, things like that, so we’ve had to go to people we see as leaders in the community, regardless what their position or their business is. As you see less and less privately-owned businesses in communities, mom-and-pops, if we would not have opened those doors beyond owners, we’d be done.”

The club’s membership currently includes 24 past presidents. Rotarian Rawnda Pierce looked around a table that included six past presidents, including herself, and talked about how being a part of the club carries with people.

“The thing is that when I go anywhere, if you meet a Rotarian, you always know that you’re starting at the same base values,” Pierce said. “It’s almost like an instant head start on the friendship because you have that same base knowledge. That’s how I view it. I’ve met so many people through Rotary, and if you say you’re a Rotarian, all of a sudden you have something in common.”

For Rotarian and past president Steve Reisig, the reason to be a member of Rotary has three keys.

“Mine’s simple — friendship, service, fellowship. That’s it for me,” Reisig said. “I wouldn’t have met all the people that I’ve met — I would have run into them — but I saw them every Tuesday. I saw them with smiles on their faces. They were doing something for the community, something for the world, and most of all for themselves.”

Past president George Schlothauer said dedication has held the club together.

“It’s a commitment to community, and we believe in the organization,” he said. “We have continually gotten together on a weekly basis. Originally, you were expected to go to a meeting every week even if you were not in town. You were supposed to go to a meeting someplace else, so Rotary became a part of your life that you did it every week like going to church or something.”