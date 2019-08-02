MITCHELL — Carson Wilmot went out on top, winning FFA Grand Champion Beef Showmanship at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.

“This is my senior year, so it’s really nice,” she said. “I’ve worked super hard to get here and get my animal to work with me. The whole process involves a lot of time and a lot of work. I like to tell people that it’s like teaching a kid to walk.”

Wilmot said she’s honored to win the showmanship award because it’s more of an award for the trainer than the animal.

“It doesn’t really matter what kind of animal you have, it’s all about how you’re ability to work with it,” she said.

Working with her animal three to four hours in the morning and another four to five at night can get tiring, especially with the 5 a.m. start, but it’s all worth it for the end result.

“The memories you make and the bond that I have with my cattle is amazing,” Wilmot said.

She said she very much appreciates all the people who have helped her along the way and looks forward to continuing those relationships.

The next step for Wilmot will be going to Casper College on a livestock judging scholarship, working toward a degree in agriculture. When she works as a judge, Wilmot said the perspective she brings as a competitor is invaluable.

“I’m going to know what those kids are going through, because I’ve done it,” she said. “I’ve been there. It’s kind of like a football game where you’re able to see both sides and what they’re doing.”