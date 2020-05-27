A Scottsbluff High School sophomore will be among the students who appear in a new documentary produced by NET.

“Class of 2020: Moving Forward,” will air tonight at 7 MDT on NEW and Facebook. The program brings students and mental health professionals together to reflect on the rapid changes of the school year and discuss how to cope with disruptions and challenges.

High school and college students across the state submitted video diary entries for the documentary, which were recorded at home to ensure everyone stayed staff. One of those selected belongs to Scottsbluff High School student John Mentgen.

He said he saw the documentary as an opportunity to get his name out and share his experiences.

“This is a crazy time that we are living in, so to be able to have the opportunity to talk about it was one I could not pass up,” he said.

He’s struggled with the way the school year ended, like many students. The toughest part was watching everything get cancelled, he said.

“There were many different events I was looking forward to going to such as my golf season, district speech and the spring musical,” Mentgen said. “However, I think the silver lining for me was being able to have more time to grow closer with my family and friends, as well as making new friends through this whole situation.”

In addition to the student submissions, viewers will hear from David Miers, counseling and program development manager for mental health services at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln. He will be joined by Corey Farlee, school counselor at Grand Island Senior High; Nancy Kelley, a professor at the Grace Abbott School of Social Work at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Saisha Adhikari, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln senior studying psychology and public health and a health center advisory board member for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska.

After tonight, the documentary will air on television again at 7:30 p.m. MDT on May 29, and can be seen on NET World at 7:30 p.m. on June 1, and 8:30 a.m. on June 4.

Mentgen said is he is honored that his submission was among those chosen, and feels it’s important to put a spotlight on the mental health and well-being of teenagers.

“Teens are going to be the ones running the world in the future,” he said. “It’s vital to our success as a society that our future is healthy in all aspects of life so that they can have the clearest idea of how to progress.”