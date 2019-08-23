Local TeamMates program gets new leader

SCOTTSBLUFF — Maurie Deines and Glenda Ehler, longtime coordinators of the TeamMates school-based mentoring program, are stepping down, but will stay on as mentors and board members.

The TeamMates program was founded in 1991 by Tom and Nancy Osborne to provide support, encouragement and guidance for school-aged youth. The Scotts Bluff County program has been a member for at least 25 years.

Deines, along with fellow coordinator Glenda Ehler, are passing the baton to former Gering principal Mary Kay Haun to carry on the program.

“We started as a very small chapter with about eight students in the program,” Ehler said. “We’re a school-based mentoring program that now works with about 80-85 students a year. As a county-wide program, we work with Scottsbluff and Gering, as well as Mitchell and occasionally Minatare and Morrill.”

After going through a background check and strengths-based training, mentors are assigned to students who are recommended for the program. They meet with students at school once a week to talk about life, plans for the future and educational goals.

About 150 school districts in Nebraska are involved in TeamMates, which has matched about 12,000 students with mentors since it was founded. It’s been successful to the point where five other states have also implemented the program.

Deines said the goal of TeamMates is to help students reach their full potential through spending time with a mentor. Mentors stay with their students until graduation.

“We try to match a mentor’s strengths with the student’s strengths, which are also identified when they enter the program,” Haun said.

She said that with younger students, a mentor might stop by for lunch or to play a card game while getting to know each other. As students get older, their mentors might talk with them about setting goals and what the student might be interested in after graduation.

The program tries to include some kind of educational component for students. Deines has taken them on tours of Western Nebraska Community College, Chadron State College and the University of Wyoming. Mentors and students have also visited Legacy of the Plains Museum to learn about local history.

“A year ago, 12 of our 13 students graduated from high school,” Ehler said. “All but one of them went on to post-secondary education, either at a tech school or college. We see the program as a way to help them move forward with their lives.”

Deines used the TeamMates program for his students when he was principal at Gering Junior High. He stayed involved after retiring from education, serving as TeamMates coordinator the past 10 years. He was joined by Ehler as co-coordinator four years ago.

“I’ll really miss the people in the program,” Deines said. “I like being around people who are educators and like to work with kids. That will be a change, but I’ll still be a mentor. Wherever there’s an opportunity to promote the program, I’ll be around.”

Haun said one of her challenges as the new TeamMates coordinator will be in recruiting new mentors. “The process is very in-depth because we want the mentors to be good, positive role models.”

Ehler agreed, adding that mentors often remain good friends with their students later in life. “The mentor isn’t a parent or a principal,” she said. “They’re just someone who walks beside the student to offer support.”

More information on TeamMates is available at their website, teammates.org.