Every year, National Travel and Tourism Week celebrates the impact that tourism has on communities. Local officials are still planning to celebrate, but things will be different this year.

“We’re going to have a week of virtual events,” Karla Niedan-Streeks, executive director of the Gering Visitors Bureau, said Thursday.

She said that celebrating Tourism Week is more important than ever, given the way COVID-19 has impacted the tourism industry and the nation’s economy as a whole.

“These have been unprecedented times for our community locally and across the nation,” Niedan-Streeks said.

This year, the Tourism Week theme is “Spirit of Travel.” Locally, events will kick off on May 4 with a virtual proclamation. The event will feature local mayors Tony Kaufman, Ramond Gonzales and Chris Perales, county commission chair Ken Meyer, tourism leaders, stakeholders and members of the media. Members of the Girls State Golf Championships 2020-2022 Host Committee will be the special guests.

“The mayors will each have a section of the official proclamation,” Niedan-Streeks said.

After they’ve each read a section, the three mayors will sign the proclamations simultaneously. Throughout the week, there will be “Spirit of Travel” messages posted around the area on marquees, electronic signs and business boards.

Beginning on Tuesday, there will be virtual attraction tours featured on social media channels belonging to the Gering and Scotts Bluff County Visitors Bureaus.

“We thought it was very important to hear from some of our attractions,” Scotts Bluff County Tourism director Brenda Leisy.

Red is the official color of National Tourism Week and on Wednesday, the community is encouraged to participate in Wear Red for Tourism Day, to recognize and honor all that travel and tourism does for the local economy, Niedan-Streeks said.

“All of us in Nebraska have plenty of red things to wear,” she said.

On May 7, The Gering Visitors Bureau and Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau will host a “Salute Lodging Partners” event. Lunches will be dropped off at properties just before a virtual brown bag lunch event over Zoom.

During the lunch, there will be discussions about collaborations, partnerships and efforts to move forward when travel begins to pick up following the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also feature Nebraska Tourism Commission Director John Ricks who will share perspective on lodging and tourism industry recovery.

“Hoteliers, unfortunately, have been hit really hard with closures,” Leisy said. “We just want to pay tribute to them.”

Tourism Week comes to a close on Friday, May 8 with a virtual hospitality hour.

“We realized we can have 100 people on Zoom,” said Leisy. “To me, that’s one heck of a western Nebraska Party.”

Prior to the hospitality hour, attendees will receive recipes for drinks and hors d’oeuvres to enjoy during the event. Discussions will focus on the positives, said Leisy, and bouncing back.

“It’s the best way to end National Tourism Week and build everybody’s spirits after the past six weeks,” said Niedan-Streeks. “There is light at the end of the tunnel. People will travel again.”