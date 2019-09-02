Recent weather events made for slim pickings at Papa Moon Vineyard and Winery this year, but that didn’t stop people from celebrating Monday’s harvest.

“We aren’t harvesting much because of the hail,” said Ryan Massey, the vineyard, tasting room and product manager at Papa Moon.

He said that they were only able to harvest about 500 pounds of grapes, compared to the 7,000-8,000 they’ve had in previous years.

Typically, harvest takes about two months but “this year, it won’t last that long,” Massey said.

Massey said he wasn’t worried about Papa Moon’s wine production, despite the lack of grapes, because they’ve been able to place orders with other vineyards across the state.

Although the harvest part of the Harvest Party was over quickly, there was still plenty to do.

Adults lounged around the yard and on the deck of the winery while children filled a bouncy house nearby. People took turns pulling off their shoes and stepping into buckets of grapes that needed to be squished.

Inside, visitors could taste Papa Moon’s various offerings and learn more about the production of the wines and ciders that Papa Moon is known for.

Massey said nearly 200 people had shown up within the first hour of the event and he anticipated another 200-300 would arrive before the party was over.

“It’s a really great way to bring the community together and celebrate the harvest season,” Massey said.