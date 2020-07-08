Local women lauded by Panhandle Business and Professional Women

The Panhandle Business and Professional Women (BPW) presented its annual awards during its Wednesday luncheon at the Scotts Bluff County Club.

Amid loud applause from family and friends, BPW two-year past president Deb Geis was named the group’s 2020 Woman of the Year. Awards committee co-chair Chris Wolf described her as a woman with outstanding career achievement and assistance to current and aspiring business women, among a number of other strong attributes.

“Her acceptance for all women is only outdone by her desire to see women improve themselves to be successful,” Wolf said.

As a member of BPW for several years, Geis said the organization has been wonderful to help her to get out of her comfort zone.

The Shirley Flack Member of the Year Award was presented to Luray Neuwirth, who joined the organization 24 years ago. She has also served as a past president.

All that time, she’s been highly supportive of advancing professional development for women in an inclusive culture.

“I’ve truly enjoyed networking with other working women and all the activities the group supports,” Neuwirth said. “This is a great organization to be a part of.”

Nickole Sheldon with First State Bank was named as the Young Careerist of the Year. The award recognizes the accomplishments of young, upcoming leaders.

“When this year’s winner decides to get involved, she commits fully,” Wolf said. “She often volunteers for all kinds of events, including parades, activities for kids during Oregon Trail Days and helping with the Meals on Wheels program.”

Sheldon started as a teller at the bank 11 years ago and has trained in several departments. When she was head teller, she went back to school to earn an associate’s degree while still working full time. Soon after earning her degree, she was promoted to loan officer in the bank’s lending department.

“I was shocked to hear about the award,” Sheldon said when the award was presented to her. “I hope to keep progressing, moving forward and growing and to continue encouraging other women to do the same.”

Each year, BPW also recognizes employers within the community for demonstrating excellent responsiveness to the personal and professional needs of women employees.

The 2020 Employer of the Year is H&R Block, a part of the community for more than 50 years. Wolf said their members are primarily seasonal employees, working during the January to April tax season. They come from all walks of life and range in age from their early 20s into their 70s. In the local office, 23 of 28 employees are women.

Sally Mitchell with the local H&R Block office choked up a bit in accepting the award. Her parents owned the business in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Her husband’s parents owned it in the ‘90s and 2000s. Mitchell and her husband took over the business about five years ago.

“We treat our employees like family because they are family,” she said. “I never thought we’d receive an award like this, but I had to ask why not us? We want to be a good employer and make the workplace a better place for everyone.”

BPW also presented a $1,000 scholarship to three young women to help continue their education. Recipients were Sorcha Colerick of Scottsbluff, Jeanine Bussinger of Mitchell and Leigh Thompson of Scottsbluff.

