Local youth take a stand for a cause

On Wednesday evening, Kevin Price stood at the intersection of West 27th Street and Avenue I holding a Black Lives Matter sign.

Price said he was inspired by his friend Matthew Holloway and felt it was his duty to carry on the message.

“I saw (Holloway) standing out there by himself holding the sign, and I’ve read all of the stories in the news. I see all the protests and riots and just how crazy it’s getting. It’s just like it’s enough.”

Price said he’s gotten a mixed reaction from drivers passing by.

“I’ve gotten a lot of good and bad reactions,” he said. “Some drivers circle around multiple times as fast as they can, giving me really ugly looks. Others have came and gave me water and Gatorade.”

Price said it is an important message to get out, even for those who don’t understand the message.

“I don’t disagree (with people who say) all lives matter,” he said. “Right now, in America, black lives matter. Considering the amount (of black people being killed by police), it’s a pretty big chunk. It’s frightening.”

Price said he chalks up the negative reactions to people who don’t really want to hear the message.

“I don’t think they really care. I don’t really think they want to open their minds enough or their hearts to understand the message,” he said.

Price was standing out holding the sign because he didn’t have a chance to make it to the other rallies because of work commitments.

“I couldn’t make it to the other protests and I thought I should do something. I saw my buddy standing out here and it really triggered it for me,” he said.

Price said he was unsure if he would be able to make it back out on Thursday to hold the sign again, but Holloway was planning on being out again at 2 p.m. to continue to spread the message.