The Union Pacific fast passenger train, No. 1 Overland Flyer, made trips across the state of Nebraska, into Wyoming’s territory which serviced the area daily from 1887 to 1896. In 1896, following the trains departure from Big Springs, Nebraska, within a few miles of Ogallala the engine struck a large snow drift during a raging snow storm, as reported by the Wyoming Tribune.

Wind blown snow drifts buried the train 10 feet deep, according to the 1896 edition of the Wyoming Tribune, all efforts to back out or move forward were unsuccessful, resulting in the crew and passengers going to work with shovels, digging out the buried train by hand.

Miss Mamie Smyth believed she was 7 years old when the storm swept across the region, resulting in the lost lives of her three young uncles Edward, David and James, as told by Flora Mercer, a writer from La Grange, Wyoming, who wrote of the event before her passing in Jan. 29, 1981.

According to Flora, Mamie told of her uncles who had purchased a farm in Mitchell Valley, Nebraska, where they had raised a bumper crop of corn in 1896 and hauled the corn to their fathers place to feed it out to their families hogs, North of 66 Mountain, located in what was then called Laramie County, Wyoming, what is now known to be apart of Goshen County, Wyoming.

A FATAL TRIP

The three young men were taking four wagon loads of hogs to Cheyenne to sell at what Mamie believed to be Dresanhan Meat Market, when the blizzard hit.

“They were joyous that morning (when they left what is now know as Goshen County), part of the good feeling could have been the weather as it was a soft and sun shiny day, partly was that this long trip was the fulfillment of harvest following a years work,” according to Flora’s telling of Mamie’s story.

According to the Nov. 28, 1896, Cheyenne weather report, “Light snow began at 9:20 a.m, and continued all day, with fresh to brisk northernly and northeasterly winds . . .it is reported that the snowfall was quite heavy in the western part of the state and many telegraph wires were prostrated by the storm.”

Mamie recalled the storm, which started slowly, but would later leave the Overland Flyer stuck in a 10 foot snow drift, also struck the men in the midst of their travels from Goshen county to Cheyenne.

“The storm, which was most severe for this time of year, was general over western Nebraska and in some sections was accompanied by a high wind and blizzard,” according to an 1896 edition of the Wyoming Tribune.

HEARING THE ‘WHISTLES’

Mamie Smyth recalled her father, the section foreman, at Horse Creek Station was unable to go to work for three days because of the storm, according to Flora.

“On the third day they could hear the snow plow coming, from the farm house where they were living about a mile from the tracks. After it reached Horse Creek Station the plow stopped and began a long series of whistles as Miss Mamie calls them . . .her mother in a moment of premonition said, something must have happened,” according Flora.

Flora wrote, Mamie was also certain they rode the snow plow to Cheyenne that night and arrived at the home of her aunt's house where they mourned, as the family was made aware of two unidentified bodies found after the storm.

The men were discovered when Warren Lives Stock Company set up a search for one of their employees who also lost their life in the storm, while seeking the employee, the two Johnson men were found, later identified by Mamie’s aunts husband.

“Edward and David’s bodies were found about 20 miles from where the wagons were discovered by the mail carrier,” according to Flora.

Once the bodies were found, Mamie said Coroner Trumbull tried to get to the bodies but his rig broke down, so he had to make other arrangements. According to tattered newspaper clippings in Mamie’s possession, when word of the wagons discovery Deputy Sheriff Peter Warlaumont took the wagons of pigs to Hammond’s Meat Packing Plant.

But, it was several days later when the body of Mamie’s third uncle James was found, in the Hillsdale area, about 20 miles from where the wagons were found.

WHY DID THE UNCLES LEAVE THE WAGONS?

According to Flora, to this day it is still as much of a mystery as it was then, as to why the brothers left their wagons.

After all these years Mamie told Flora, there are more legends and fiction about why her uncles left the wagons behind.

“The late N.H. Sherard was one of the men who had almost gone with the Johnson’s (Mamie’s uncles) and was one who helped look for the bodies. He believed that the Johnson brothers after fighting through the storm, perhaps thought they were near one of the Warren Livestock Companies Mill Camps, and thought they could take refuge there,” according to Flora.

Flora writes, Mamie told of several camps along and near the road, which later became the Cheyenne-Torrington Highway.

“The Cheyenne Newspapers offered the idea that the men had camped and one brother had trouble with the horses and they got away. So when he did not return the others went to look for him. All believed the men strayed with their teams of horses until each man became exhausted and dropped,” according to Mamie’s account to Flora.

In the tellings of how the last Johnson boy found, according to Flora, the teller seemed to recall a piece of leather strap to be in James, one of Mamie’s three uncles hand when he died in the storm.

YEARS LATER

Mamie’s uncles home was located north of 66 mountain, what is now Goshen County, and nothing remains at the old site of their home but two towns have since sprung up, Hawk Springs to the west and La Grange to the south.

“A few years before her death Mrs. I.N. Harris (a local resident) told of that storm. Her husband was away. When she arose the morning after the storm started she could not get to the wood pile in the shed of their cabin, because so much snow had drifted in. She put the wash boiler on the stove and packed snow into it until she had a path to the wood. Then she started a fire, melted snow and did washed for her tiny baby. A few days later her husband returned home to their little cabin in Alderberry Cannon on Bear Mountain, and told story of the Johnson tragedy,” according to Flora.