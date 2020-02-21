Terry Carpenter cast a long shadow on the entire community. He was a frequent candidate for public office on the local, state and national level as both a Republican and a Democrat. He founded his own town, called Terrytown, and built its first housing units.

He was also a very successful entrepreneur, operating gas stations, a refinery, an electric generation plant, restaurants, a creamery, a drive-in theater and a lot more.

Terry also dabbled in the mass media. He hosted a program called “One Man’s Opinion” on one of the local television stations. He also started his own radio station — KTCI, for Terry Carpenter Inc. The 690 AM frequency was later sold and its call sign changed to KEYR.

But one of Terry’s lesser known endeavors was in the 1930s, when he got into the newspaper business.

In 1936, Terry acquired the former Lyman Ledger newspaper and kept the paper’s original numbering when he launched the Daily Senator. It was only the second daily in the community, after A.B. Wood and Harry Wisner’s Star-Herald.

The idea for a daily newspaper actually came from Edward Emerine, who was Terry’s private secretary during Carpenter’s one term in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Emerine persuaded Terry that a daily newspaper would be a powerful political asset and if he were put in charge, it could dominate the field.

So when the presses started rolling in 1936, Emerine was in charge of the new Daily Senator. It didn’t take long for Terry to realize that Emerine had sold him a lot of blue sky. The paper never paid its operating expenses.

A.B. Wood, founder and publisher of the Gering Courier and partner in the Star-Herald, later wrote that Terry had confided in him the Daily Senator was a total loss — a sum running into five figures of red ink.

Over several months in 1937, Terry negotiated with the Star-Herald for the sale of the Daily Senator. Once an agreement was reached, the Star-Herald ended up acquiring all the equipment and the subscription list.

In addition to eliminating its only daily newspaper competition, the Star-Herald netted a 100% profit in the value of the printing plant.

Terry was a highly successful entrepreneur who knew that profit and loss was a natural part of the business game. Wood wrote that Terry was sporting in accepting the situation because he was financially able to take the loss. But he also knew when he had enough.

It was later that Wood uncovered the odd ending of Terry’s newspaper. Emerine was completely unaware the sale had been made, or even in the works. He learned about it when he found a joint statement, signed by both contracting parties, hanging on the copy hook to be typeset for the next day’s edition — the final edition — of the Daily Senator.