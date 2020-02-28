Every four years, we add an extra day to the Gregorian calendar now in use. It’s always February 29 and called Leap Day.

The extra day is added to the calendar to ensure that it stays in line with the Earth’s movement around the sun. It’s only a small difference each year. But over the decades, it adds up to some lost time that has to be accounted for to get the calendar back in sync.

Leap Day is always close to mind for long time Gering resident Helen McDonald. Her parents were married 100 years ago, on Feb. 29, 1920. Jay Yocum and Maude McKim were married in her grandparents’ home between Scottsbluff and Mitchell.

“They were members of the Christian Church in Scottsbluff,” Helen said. “I’m not sure why they weren’t married in the church but the minister came out to perform the ceremony.”

The Yocums spent their first two years living on Avenue B in Scottsbluff before moving to a farm just west and south of Lyman. The couple had purchased a piano, so it was loaded into a horse-drawn wagon for the trip west.

“My mother taught herself how to play the piano, so all four of us kids had music lessons,” Helen said.

The area where the Yocums farmed was called the Table Mountain. As late as 1914, it was a Jewish community.

What Helen remembers clearly was the many challenges to farming during the Great Depression, often called the “Dirty ‘30s.” Drought, dust storms, grasshoppers, centipedes, lizards and hailstorms were among them.

The house they lived in was actually a dugout basement with a tarpaper roof just above ground level.

It wasn’t until Helen moved out as an adult when her parents were able to build a house above the basement. But she remembers the basement having a bedroom, a small pantry, a kitchen and living room.

“Mother would soak sheets in water and hang them up on the basement windows to catch the dust,” Helen said. “I remember that every night when we cleaned, we had a dustpan full of dirt from the dust storms.”

Helen said she was about 11 when she resolved to never marry a farmer. “We had a hail storm that lasted for about three hours one night. That storm put holes in the tarpaper roof and we had every pot and pan in the house on the floor to catch the drips from the ceiling. You couldn’t even walk on the floor.”

She admitted the family was poor, but so was everyone else who lived off the land in the Dirty ‘30s.

“We’d thin sugar beets and hoe sugar beets,” she said. “My mother would use a team of horses with a beet digger to get the beets out of the ground. After topping, they went to the Lyman sugar factory.”

Helen said her first memory was when she was about 3½ and saw her sister Carol for the first time as a baby. Her next memory was her first day of school.

“The school didn’t have a name, but I had to walk across our field to go to school,” she said. “Two years later they moved the school across the road from us and named it the Horse Creek School.”

Later on, Helen was a guard on her high school basketball team in Huntley, Wyoming.

“I played my freshman and sophomore years and our coach was my former second grade teacher,” she said. “Huntley was well known back then, but the basketball team was eliminated because the administration thought it was too hard a sport for girls.”

Helen kept her youthful resolution about not marrying a farmer. After World War II, she married Jerry McDonald, who went into the construction business.

Her parents, Jay and Maude Yocum, continued to live on the farm west of Lyman. Her mother passed away in 1987, but her father stayed on the farm until a year before his death in 2000 at the age of 103.