LOOKING BACK: Going around the impassable hill

The native Lakota people who lived in the area in the 1800s called it “Ma-e-a-pa-te.” The rough English translation was “the hill that is hard to go round.” But the common English name was Scott’s Bluff.

Some of that record was written down by a newspaper publisher with a love of history. In 1896, George E. Mark was publishing the Democratic newspaper in Gering called the Homestead. It never gained much traction in the Republican dominated county seat, so he moved to the new town of Mitchell and reopened as the Mitchell Index.

I’ll probably write a story on him soon, as Mark also has quite a history.

Mark and his wife both contributed historic pieces that were included in the book “Pioneer Tales,” published by Gering Courier founder A.B. Wood.

Scotts Bluff Mountain, as it was called in the late 1800s, took its name from trapper and mountain man Hiram Scott. Mark said he must have been of little consequence, because when he was seriously injured near the base of the mountain in 1828, he was abandoned by his companions. His bones were identified the next year.

At least that was one of the stories of how Scott died. Another said he was robbed and killed by some natives living in the area.

The native Lakota called the mountain “the hill that is hard to go round” for a good reason. With impassible badlands on the south side of the river, travelers had to follow a course away from the river that covered about 30 miles, a two-day journey for emigrants, just to get around the hill.

Fortunately, there was a spring in Robidoux Gap where emigrants could water their animals and camp. So several French Canadian trappers from St. Louis by the family name of Roubadeau (often spelled Robidoux), set up a blacksmith shop there to repair wagons and shoe oxen.

What was needed was a more direct route around, or through, “the hill that is hard to go round,” especially after emigrant westward traffic started to boom in the 1840s.

After John C. Fremont made his expedition through the area, he recommended that Congress purchase Fort Laramie, then a trading post for trappers and Indians, from the American Fur Company. That happened in 1849.

It’s easy to see how soldiers on their way to Fort Laramie could see the potential to greatly improve the rough path that already existed south of the bluff area.

Toward to end of the Civil War, an ancillary fort was established west of the bluff to assist Fort Laramie in protecting the early settlers. It was named for Gen. Robert B. Mitchell, Commander of the Nebraska military district.

Although Fort Mitchell as only active from 1864-1867, the road just south of the bluff became known as Mitchell Pass. With that, Ma-e-a-pa-te, “the hill that is hard to go round” became much less of a challenge.