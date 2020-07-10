LOOKING BACK: Minatare loses a publisher

“Men are nicotine soaked, beer besmirched, whiskey greased, red-eyed devils.”

Strong words, but they caught some of the tenor of the times in the late 1800s.

The quote is from Kentucky native Carrie Amelia Nation, a radical member of the temperance movement that opposed alcohol consumption long before Prohibition came to America in 1919.

Claiming divine ordination to promote temperance, Carrie took a hatchet to many a tavern.

When I saw a picture of her, my first thought was “No whiskey, just sour.”

The temperance movement was also active in the local area back then. When George Mark opened his Mitchell Index newspaper in 1901, one of his first battles was over the saloon business which was thriving in new town.

Saloon supporters tried to convince locals businesses to drop the Index as an advertising choice, given that Mark opposed the out-of-control growth of the alcohol business in his new hometown.

But over time, Mark’s ideas prevailed and the town council started to deny new saloons a license to operate.

That’s the background for a tragic, completely unnecessary crime in the town of Minatare.

In 1895, before the Burlington Railroad laid track to Minatare, rumors were swirling the railroad would soon come to town, bringing all kinds of new economic prospects with it.

That same year, Sam D. Cox, a prominent daily newspaper editor from Lincoln, had enough of the city and headed west to Minatare.

A change of location wasn’t enough to get the printer’s ink out of Cox’s blood, as he soon purchased A.S. Alexander’s printing plant and started his own small local newspaper, the Sentinel.

Cox was also a strong proponent of prohibition, often publishing bitter and caustic editorials against local liquor trafficking.

The other player in this senseless tragedy was E.S. Kennison. He operated the hotel and was a barber. His other job was encouraging the establishment of a saloon in Minatare — probably because Kennison would have been one of its best customers.

In December 1906, agitation regarding saloon licenses was brewing again in the town. Cox’s newspaper took pen to newsprint with more scathing editorials from its prohibition leaning publisher.

Kennison took offense to Cox’s writing style as well as his position on alcohol consumption. He said as much to a number of locals while he was in a state of inebriation.

On the evening of Dec. 29, 1906, Kennison walked out of the hotel, down the street and called out Cox, who was at the drug store.

Witnesses at a distance said they saw a brief scuffle when Kennison pulled out a gun and fired three slugs into Cox, who was dead at the scene.

Strangely, Kennison didn’t try to run away. He returned to his hotel, sat down in the lobby and waited for the county sheriff to arrive from Gering to arrest him.

Within a few hours, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff J.P. Westervelt was on the scene. Accompanying him was Gering merchant Fred D. Wolt, who was acting county coroner. Others came along as well, including Gering Courier publisher A.B. Wood for the news story.

Kennison’s trial was about to start when his defense attorney successfully argued for a change of venue, citing local prejudice against his client. The trial was moved to Kimball and it didn’t take long to adjudicate.

Kennison was found guilty and given an extended sentence in the state prison. With time reduced for good behavior, he was eventually released.

Kennison never returned to the area. His last known whereabouts had him running a barber shop in Oshkosh.

The Cox murder case was not only big news locally, but also statewide where a crowd of some 2,000 people gathered in Lincoln to protest the loss of a prominent journalist.

For years after, it was a classic piece of propaganda used by prohibitionists around the country in their campaign to get the nation off the alcohol bottle.

A chautauqua was staged in Scottsbluff in 1908. The main beehive shaped building was set up on land which is now home to Roosevelt Elementary School on East Overland.

Several well-known national figures appeared at the chautauqua, but it was still a money loser. Organizers decided to abandon their original idea to make it an annual event.

Oddly, the only attraction that was a big hit with the public was an appearance by a fire-breathing prohibitionist who had wielded her hatchet through taverns across the country — Carrie Amelia Nation.

jpurvis@starherald.com