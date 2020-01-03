LOOKING BACK: Riding the rails to the future

Why did Gering, which was founded 13 years before Scottsbluff, never experienced the growth of its younger sibling? The answer is simple: the railroad.

Gering, founded in 1887, never experienced much growth in its early years. In fact, there were only about 2,500 people in the entire county in 1900. Neighboring Banner County was more populous then.

Future growth of the area was decided roughly in the decade from 1900 to 1910 — driven by the coming of the railroad.

In the late 1800s, two railroad companies were expected to extend their tracks through the area. One company was the Union Pacific. The other was the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy (CB&Q), commonly called the Burlington.

The Union Pacific wanted to build its track west from North Platte. Burlington had already established a Denver connection south from Alliance. It was also rumored that Burlington would extend a line westward from Bridgeport to the Wyoming oil fields.

Burlington would be the first to arrive in the valley in early 1900. Gering officials had tried to convince them to follow the south side of the river at least through Gering, but were unsuccessful.

One of the major reasons was the unincorporated land on the north side of the river was much more level. There were no topographical challenges like the bluff and badlands that were found on the south side.

Gering wasn’t ready to give up. Town leaders formed a local railroad company called the Gering and Southern, which would connect with the Burlington at a point opposite Gering.

The idea was to force Burlington into making a connection there. Some grading was done, but the necessary funding never materialized to make it viable.

Once the Burlington track was laid on the north side of the river, the Lincoln Land Company began offering generous deals to lure Gering businesses northward. Many accepted to take advantage of improved transportation for their goods.

In the area that would soon become Scottsbluff, the sign on Burlington’s boxcar station read “North Gering.”

By July of 1900, Scottsbluff had grown to the point it could incorporate as a village. C.H. Simmons, who had moved from Gering, became the postmaster. Village board members were John Emery, A. McCreary, John A. McGowan and O.P. Yarger, who later became the station agent.

School board members included O.B. Brown, W.M. Barbour and E.T. Westervelt. The school’s first teacher was L.L. Raymond, who later became a lawyer, judge, county superintendent of schools and a state senator.

School board member E.T. Westervelt was also busy elsewhere. He started the Republican newspaper.

Some of Scottsbluff’s earliest businesses that headed north from Gering were the Irrigators Bank, Carr and Neff Lumber Yard, and even the Spry and Soder saloon.

Union Pacific officials weren’t too happy to have been “outsmarted” by a rival in a territory they considered their own. For some time, they discontinued further work on extending the line westward from North Platte.

Gering officials tried to sell bonds to build a spur line north to Scottsbluff. Most of the bonds went unsold and the project was abandoned.

Horace G. Burt, president of Union Pacific, had made a visit to Gering to assure town officials the railroad would bring the line through Gering. A number of remaining Gering businesses decided to wait it out, but it took another 10 years to complete.

The Union Pacific arrived in Gering in 1911. That intervening decade had permanently changed both communities. Scottsbluff had outpaced its sister to the south as the area’s population and business hub.