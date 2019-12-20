LOOKING BACK: ‘Shoshone County’ voters choose county seat

I’ve often told people my “unofficial, undeclared” major is our cultural history, our Americana if you will. And while we can all look up the dates of when things happened, it’s the smaller stories that intrigue me. It’s the first-hand accounts of the people who were there that add color and dimension to dates on the page.

One of those stories involved A.B. Wood, the Gering Courier’s founder and publisher. But before I get to his wild experience as a poll worker, I’ll need to explain how the need for the election came about.

Soon after Gering was incorporated in 1887, people started talking about dividing Cheyenne County, which at the time spanned the entire southern half of the Panhandle. The county seat was in Sidney, so local residents had to travel on horseback or by wagon through Wright’s Gap and 75 miles south to conduct government business.

It took a lot of negotiating, but an agreement was reached in 1888 when four additional counties were carved out — including what was originally called Shoshone County, later changed to Scotts Bluff.

With the new county came the need for a county seat. Three communities were in contention for the site: Gering, Mitchell, and Millstown, which was located west of Minatare.

Millstown was eliminated in the first round of voting, leaving Gering and Mitchell. A very small margin between the two led to a second election, set for Feb. 13, 1889.

In his book “Pioneer Tales,” Wood said the election would hinge on how the vote went in the eastern half of the county, where the Millstown support had been.

Wood, along with Ben Gentry, Ed W. Sayre and C.F. Berry, were assigned to watch the polling places in Highland and Tabor precincts, near Minatare.

There were no river bridges at the time, so the four watchers took a buckboard from Gering to the Zehner place, east of what is now Melbeta. From there they proceeded north on foot across the North Platte River. Fortunately, the river was frozen over, as it was more than a half-mile wide.

Sayre and Berry stayed in Minatare to cover the Tabor precinct, while Wood and Gentry went to the Highland precinct, where residents voted at the Tony Kennedy farm.

There were no problems with the voting process. But a Chinook wind had picked up during the day.

Once the polls closed and votes counted, Wood and the others headed south again to retrieve their buckboard and let the people of Gering know the results.

However, the stiff gale blowing out of the west had started to melt the ice on the river, leaving about three inches of water on the surface.

Some of the poll workers had brought overshoes, but the smooth soles made it impossible to stand up to the wind. Wood recalled getting down on his hands and knees, crawling the half-mile distance across the river and losing his hat along the way.

By the time they reached the south side, the party realized the stiff wind had blown them about a mile east from where they started, to a place called Hughes Island. It took them an hour to walk back to the Zehner place to retrieve their buckboard.

They took another hour to dry out before loading up and returning home with the news that Gering would be the new county seat of Scotts Bluff County.

That night, a celebratory bonfire was lit on what was then called Scotts Bluff Mountain.