LOOKING BACK: The high price of justice

In the early days of Scotts Bluff County, a favorite activity among residents was to fill the courthouse gallery and watch the proceedings for whatever case was being adjudicated at the time. And the first one was big.

In “Pioneer Tales,” Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood told the story of the county’s first murder trial in 1889. As I read through the account, a small surprise stood out. The jury foreman, Gering businessman Robert F. Neeley, was my great-grandfather.

The crime itself happened a year prior at the George Burton residence near Minatare. Burton, a homesteader, has been killed by George S. Arnold in a dispute over wages.

In 1888, Minatare was still part of Cheyenne County. Following the murder, Arnold was arrested and held in the county jail at Sidney prior to his indictment in December.

When Cheyenne was broken up into smaller counties in 1889, county officials saw an opportunity to save the cost of a trial. They figured that since Minatare was now in Scotts Bluff County, they could pay for it.

Scotts Bluff County residents objected, but to no avail. But as a newly organized county, they had no budget to pay for a trial.

Arnold went to trial in September 1889. County Attorney W.J. Richardson was the prosecutor. The law firm of Heist and St. Rayner from Sidney was retained by the defendant. Judge Church, who presided over all of Nebraska west of North Platte, was the trial judge.

The first murder trial for Scotts Bluff County was held in the upper floor of the Gering and Sayre Building, the first brick structure to be erected in the county seat of Gering. It was at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Lincoln Street. Today, the location is 10th and M Streets.

Before the trial got underway, a defense motion for a continuance was denied, as well as a motion for a change of venue to Kimball County.

The trial itself was pretty straightforward, taking about five days. Arnold’s attorneys put on a strong defense, but he was found guilty and sentenced to 47 years in the state prison. I’ll get back to his story in moment.

Scotts Bluff County residents thought the unloading of the Arnold trial on them was unfair from the beginning. But with Cheyenne County refusing to cover the cost, the new county had to turn to the state Legislature.

Scotts Bluff County’s request for reimbursement was turned down for two sessions. Finally, about six or eight years after the trial, the Legislature passed a special bill to cover $7,000 for the trial.

Pleading the county’s case before the Legislature was attorney Nellie Richardson, estranged wife of the county attorney. And when she returned to Gering, she filed an invoice for her services as a lobbyist. The county denied her claim, and that led to a lawsuit for $1,500, which was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, George Arnold remained in the state prison in Lincoln. Years later, he was adjudged to be insane and transferred to the state asylum in Hastings.

Still later, he was presumably cured of his insanity. In his account, Wood wrote Arnold was released through “some process or other.”

Arnold then headed back west to the valley and was last seen in Alliance before disappearing. Writing in his 1938 book, Wood said both he and County Clerk Ben Gentry agreed that Arnold had never been heard of since and had probably long since passed on.