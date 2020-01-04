As prohibition was repealed federally, many Nebraska communities remained in support of state prohibition laws — except those in the Panhandle.

Nebraska’s first temperance societies began forming in the late 1860s, although Nebraska was technically “dry” up until 1858.

One of the first acts of the territorial legislature outlawed the “manufacture, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages.”

However, the law was rarely enforced and saloons thrived, supported by legislators and other well-known patrons. In 1858, the legislature passed a licensing law that would allow the sale of alcohol by local option. This means that county commissioners could make the decision to allow alcohol to be sold in their jurisdiction.

In 1881, Slocumb law was passed which gave county boards nearly unlimited control over the distribution of malts and spirits within their county.

As the decade changed, the temperance movement began to grow. By 1890, their call for prohibition had become loud enough for a popular vote on an amendment to the state constitution.

“We fail to discover any reason why the liquor traffic should be legalized any more than any other known blight, contagion or disorder,” a member of the Prohibition Party said in a speech in 1890. “As to prohibition the traffic entirely, of course that is not possible; but it can be made an outlaw from society and driven as a criminal into hiding.”

The measure failed, but eventually prohibitionists got their way. In 1916, voters approved a constitutional amendment that made the manufacturing and sale of intoxicating liquors illegal.

In 1919, prohibition went national with the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, however after going into effect in 1920, the amendment didn’t seem to solve the alcohol problem.

As the prohibitionist party seemed to predict, booze didn’t go away — it just went into hiding.

“Prohibition created the Al Capones,” Phil Mitchell, who’s passion for whiskey led him to start Great Plains Distillery, said. “It also made a lot of money for people in Canada.”

As with anything, those who wanted alcohol found ways to get it.

For example, Mitchell said, it was possible to buy a package that contained some of the necessary ingredients for bathtub gin as well as strict instructions not to follow certain steps or else you’d end up with bathtub gin.

For those who didn’t have a still to make moonshine or the desire to whip up some bathtub gin, there were speakeasies. According to Mitchell, one was rumored to be located near where the Midwest Theater is now.

“I haven’t been able to find anybody alive that knows anything about it,” Mitchell said.

As the Great Depression struck, the Midwest suffered. According the Omaha Bee on March 22, 1933, some argued that repealing prohibition could help the economy by providing new markets for crops. It would also provide state and federal revenue, which would help reduce the federal budget — after all, alcohol was being produced and trafficked either way.

In March 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Cullen-Harrison Act, which legalized the manufacture and sale of certain alcoholic products. Nebraska wasn’t on board and liquor continued to be outlawed.

Three Nebraska congressman led lobbying efforts to repeal prohibition in the state, including Scottsbluff’s Terry Carpenter. On the opposite side were clergymen from Morrill, Scottsbluff and Gering who made up the Valley Ministerial Association.

Part of their argument was that liquor laws didn’t seem to be enforced in Omaha. Out west, those who wanted alcohol would go elsewhere.

A federal judge ruled that Nebraska couldn’t stop the transportation of beer across the state for sale in wet states, according to an article in the Grand Island Independent on April 8, 1933.

This led some communities, including Scottsbluff, to take things into their own hands. On May 6, 1933, Mayor A. T. Howard presented a proposal to the city council which would allow the city to issue permits for the sole purpose of selling beer within the city limits.

Wyoming was set to allow beer sales later in the month.

“He’s basically like, ‘that money is leaving the state. We’re going to stop that right now,’” Mitchell said

According to a Star-Herald article published on May 11, 1933, the proposal included fees that would go into the general improvement fund to improve local infrastructure.

There were around 40 license requests prior to May 18 — the first day beer would go on sale in Wyoming. The council voted unanimously for the proposal.

An article in the North Platte Telegraph on May 12 states that rumors were flying about which Panhandle town would be the next to defy state prohibition laws.

Gov. Charles W. Bryan sent a telegram to area leaders, including the mayor of Scottsbluff. He told them that their arguments appealed to his sympathy, as far as potential financial losses go.

“The possibility of such loss, however, cannot be permitted to overshadow all other considerations,” he wrote. “Under our constitution, no individual, nor group nor city council can legislate contrary to the laws of our state...”

He told the mayor and sheriff of Scottsbluff that he expected them to ensure no violation of laws was permitted.

“If you find yourself unable to discharge your official duty, kindly advise me so that steps may be taken to uphold the majesty of the law and to prevent the high character of your citizens from being placed in false light before the eyes of the state and nation.”

At the time, the Star-Herald felt Bryan made the right decision, but it did question why the governor would go to such great lengths to stop the city council for selling permits, while federal officials were selling beer licenses in a dry state.

The paper called it, “repulsive and sickening,” in its May 13, 1933, issue.

Even after the 21st Amendment repealed prohibition federally that December, Nebraska remained dry. That August, beer became legal in the state but it wasn’t until November 1934 that Nebraskans would vote to repeal the prohibition law they voted to put into place in 1916.