In 1938, an area landmark disappeared into the history books. It was located about one-and-a-half miles northeast of Kimball, which was then called Antelopeville.

Considered a palace on the plains when the frame building was first erected, it had some of the first running water, including a bathtub.

Located on about two miles of bottom land along Lodgepole Creek, it was the “home ranch” of the last of the Panhandle’s cattle empires — the Bay State Land and Cattle Company.

Bay State was organized in the late 1870s by speculators from Massachusetts and Maine, with G.W. Simpson of Boston as its president.

Soon after formation of the new company, the home ranch building was shipped from Massachusetts to western Nebraska.

In addition to Antelopeville, Bay State’s original company holdings included five sections along Pumpkin Creek, about 30 miles north of Kimball. Another ranch building was erected there and named the Half-Circle Block Ranch, the company’s chief brand.

In early 1883, Bay State purchased the adjoining Circle Arrow Ranch, which added about six more miles along Lodgepole Creek. The selling price was a huge sum for 1883 — $700,000. The sellers included John A. Creighton, John Snodgrass and John A. McShane.

An interesting side note, both Creighton and McShane had made considerable endowments to a Catholic school in Omaha that became known as Creighton University.

A year later, Bay State spent another $750,000 to buy a ranch along the North Platte River owned by brothers Mark and J.H. Coad. Included in the deal were some other properties along the river and in Wyoming.

One of the tracts was located in lower Mitchell Valley, called Bay State Meadows. The property was later owned by prominent merchant and capitalist M.B. Quivey, who endowed funding for the Mitchell Public Library.

Another interesting side note: Quivey was a nudist, which probably raised some eyebrows in the community.

The Bay State Land and Cattle Company continued its expansion in 1884 with the purchase of thousands more acres and leasing other land from the Union Pacific Railroad. Another base ranch was established in Wyoming near what is now the town of Ten Sleep.

Bruce Robinson, son of Bay State’s first superintendent, wrote that with two base ranches, the company wanted to “run cattle on government land all over the western part of Nebraska and the Big Horn Basin in Wyoming.”

At the peak of its operation, Bay State had an estimated 150,000 head of cattle on ranges in Nebraska and Wyoming.

When settlement of western Nebraska started about 1885, animosity began to run high between the homesteaders and the cattle barons over free ranging.

Then came the blizzard of 1886, when Bay State lost about 75 percent of its herd — some 100,000 head.

One observer said he had never seen that many dead animals, which blanketed the entire area. He added that a person could walk 10 miles up the creek just by stepping on the frozen carcasses.

That was the beginning of the end for Bay State Land and Cattle Company as it started selling off major sections of its land holdings.

In 1887, Nebraska’s herd law was passed, making it impossible for the company to continue ranging cattle in Nebraska without being subject to property damages from the influx of settlers.

So Bay State moved all its remaining livestock to Wyoming, where the company continued in business until 1896, when operations ceased.

When the original home ranch was torn down in 1938, it wrote the last chapter for the once-great cattle empire.