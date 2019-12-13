Children’s toys have been around since mankind. While the technology and materials they’re made from have changed over the millennia, the basic concept of toys remains the same.

“Toys have been made from different materials over the years but kids are still interested in the same things,” said Dave Wolf, executive director of Legacy of the Plains Museum. “Those are dolls, cars, blocks and animals.”

During the Christmas season, Legacy of the Plains usually has a variety of historic toys on display in the front to illustrate how toys have changed over the years. Plus they have some old toys for sale in the museum gift shop.

“I think kids today find historic toys interesting because they can use their imaginations and think that in a different time, they might be playing with those kinds of toys,” Wolf said.

Because their history dates back into antiquity, toys have been made from clay, wood, metal and paper. In every case, people used materials at hand to make toys for their children.

During America’s westward expansion in the mid-1800s, and even later, corn husks were used for making dolls. It was a tradition that’s still carried on today as a remembrance of our earlier history.

As the West settled, cloth and straw dolls became more prevalent. Porcelain was also used in doll making and later on, plastic. The wide variety of materials used is understandable, given that the oldest known example of a doll dates back 4,000 years.

One popular material used for making dolls, especially during lean economic times, was paper. They’ve been inexpensive children’s toys for almost 200 years and are still being made today.

Paper dolls were also used for advertising, appearing in magazines and newspapers. The Mills Brothers even used one as a subject for one of their songs.

Wolf said that as dolls became more commercialized, new related toys sprang up as accessories. One he remembers in particular is the Barbie doll. A side note: her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts.

“Not only can you buy this plastic Barbie doll, but everything that goes along with her life,” Wolf said. “There are tons of different wardrobes, cars, houses and swimming pools. And of course, there’s Ken and his friends. One toy can spark a collection that takes up a room.”

Of course, the commercialized toy market is nothing new. All of us can remember the old Sears toy catalog that came out each winter. Kids would circle the pictures of what they wanted for Christmas.

“The Sears Christmas catalog was useful in that it gave parents an idea of what kids were thinking,” Wolf said. “It also gave them options for what would fit into the family budget.”

Newer forms of toys have come to include interactive digital entertainment. But sometimes, kids might fold a piece of paper into an airplane to sail across the room. We’ve all heard stories of kids having more fun with the box than the toy that came in it.

“When we think back, all of us remember a specific toy we received for Christmas, one that we were really excited about,” Wolf said. “It goes hand-in-hand with all the Christmas traditions we carry on in our families with that sense of togetherness. Toys can bring back some of those memories, those feelings, those smells. One of the best things parents can have is reliving those memories and feelings of Christmas through their children.”

For people who remember and are nostalgic about those old toys often get into collecting. Groups like the Panhandle Doll Club have organized for women who collect those artifacts of childhood. About any toy or collectible from childhood has drawn people together, from model trains, action figures, baseball cards, and a lot more.

Children spend a lot of time playing with toys and pretending they’re part of the action. Those memories stay with them even after they become adults.

“Toys have such a nostalgic quality about them,” Wolf said. “They carry imprints of memory about a simpler time. It’s something you can look back on and wish you could play with GI Joe again.”