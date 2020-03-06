LOOKING BACK: Train depot tears Gering apart

Gering started to feel the pinch once the Burlington Railroad laid track on the north side of the North Platte River in 1900. Businesses were pulling up stakes and heading north to take advantage of improved transportation.

Gering continued to hold on, partly because of a pledge by the Union Pacific Railroad to run its tracks through Gering.

When the railroad did arrive in 1911, it helped Gering remain a viable community in those early years.

The railroad was supposed to provide an economic shot in the arm for the fledgling Gering community, which it did. But it also caused one of the town’s biggest rifts.

The major players in what became known as the “Scabtown” fight were brothers-in-law: Harry M. Thornton and Oscar W. Gardner, one of the town’s founders.

Thornton owned some property along what is now Seventh Street. It was where the Union Pacific placed its depot in 1911.

Although the downtown area was along what would become M and N Streets, Thornton had his new piece of land along Seventh Street surveyed for potential development.

Before long, Thornton opened a bank at what he hoped would become the new center of town. He was soon joined by James Westervelt, who opened the Farmers Mercantile. Fred Wolt moved his pioneer hardware store to the new location. So did Gering Lumber and a number of other businesses.

Dozens of the substantial farmers in the valley threw their influence behind the new town site, investing in the bank, lumber yard and other businesses.

Thornton’s brother-in-law, Oscar Gardner, was a staunch supporter of the original downtown. Old town supporters were also erecting new buildings to outpace construction going on in Scabtown.

The fight tore the town apart. Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood recalled the friction almost drove the Masonic lodge out of business. Attendance numbers dropped to the point where the lodge was in danger of losing its charter.

In many ways, Wood was caught in the middle. While he was loyal to old town, some of his friends didn’t think his support was as strong as they wanted. Plus some of his other friends had relocated their businesses to Scabtown.

A group of old town supporters, included Robert F. Neeley, approached Wood about buying his newspaper — an offer which he refused.

Jack Long, who was operating the McGrew Wasp, was then recruited to move his paper to Gering and support the old town contingent.

The Wasp was short-lived in Gering as Long refused to print invective against the Scabtown group. During that time, he became a good friend to Wood.

The Scabtown fight was still in progress in 1913, when someone appealed to the Nebraska Railway Commission to help end the conflict.

The Commission scheduled a hearing in Gering and received testimony on whether the state should order Union Pacific to move its depot building.

The hearing was brief and the order to move the depot was signed on Nov. 14, 1913, telling the railroad the depot had to be moved by May 1 of the following year.

Union Pacific wasted no time, pulling up its depot building and moving it to what became 10th Street. The original depot would move again later, putting in many years of service at South Mitchell.

In the 1920s, a new depot was built at U Street and 10th, where it remains today — although its future remains in question.

Once the original depot was ordered to be moved, the reason for the Scabtown fight was gone. One by one, most of the businesses that had relocated there moved back to the old town area.

With the demise of Scabtown, Thornton sold his interest in the bank and other businesses on Seventh Street. It was unrelated, but Gardner also sold his business holdings in old town.

Afterward, both Thornton and Gardner moved separately to California, never to return to Gering.