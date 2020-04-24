LOOKING BACK: Turning on the water

When the extended Harshman family scraped out the earth to build the Minatare Canal in 1888, the idea of using irrigation as a way to grow crops on the arid High Plains was starting to gain traction.

Oddly, among the earliest homesteaders to the valley, only a handful had ever heard of it. After all, they came from Iowa and other points east, where it wasn’t a challenge to provide sufficient water to go into the business of cultivation agriculture.

By 1886, there was a small group that was doing everything it could to get the water flowing. One of the leaders lived near Collins, which now goes by Morrill. His name was William R. Akers, who later because a state senator and brought Gering Courier publisher A.B. Wood along as his assistant.

Akers was a teacher, somewhat of a lawyer and a self-taught engineer. Those interests led him to the idea of pursuing irrigation for the valley. He was joined by future county clerk Charles Ford and others to organize a group for building the Farmers Canal.

Like the Harshmans, they proceeded with the laborious task of using a horse-drawn slip-scraper over about eight miles to finish the work. It was labor intensive and costly, but it was also a success. The water was running in the Farmers Canal by1888.

Soon to follow was the Winter Creek Canal. The Enterprise Canal also started work about the same time, but their water didn’t start running until 1890.

In that same time period, Ben Ore and others scraped out a new canal in the next section south of the Minatare Canal. It was called the Nine Mile Canal.

Those early successes became contagious as groups using the same slip-scraper technology began placing canals across the valley. But they were pricy to build for that time.

Figures from 1891 published in the Omaha Bee revealed the 11-mile long Minatare Canal, 14 feet wide and two feet deep, cost about $3,500 to build. The eight-mile long Farmers Canal, which was 12 feet wide and three feet deep, came in at a cost of $5,700.

There were no public funds available for irrigation projects at the time, so they had to be financed by the developers. That alone said a lot about the heroic nature of their accomplishment.

Most of the canals were built on the north side of the river because the topography was less broken. The early canals were rather rudimentary and required little work in the way of cutting and filling on land with few obstacles.

Although farmers and businessmen on the south side of the river were just as eager to bring in irrigation, they faced a big challenge. The serrated badlands between Scotts Bluff Mountain and the river caused construction problems.

The April 4, 1889 edition of Wood’s Gering Courier editorialized the south side was falling behind when it came to irrigation.

A mass meeting was scheduled in Gering on May 4. A group led by Robert F. Neeley began formulating a plan for a canal to bring water to Mitchell Valley and Gering Valley, which was then called Cedar Flats. Incorporated in 1890, the group named their project the Mitchell Canal Company.

These canal projects later evolved into what are now known as irrigation districts. But with small steps they started to generate national attention over the possibilities of irrigation.

It took another 10 years before the federal government was specifically encouraged to take on a major reclamation project in the West. Leading the charge was an Army officer — Col. Theodore Roosevelt.

