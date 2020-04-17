Several columns ago, I recalled an interview Gering Courier founder and publisher A.B. Wood did with Andrew Carr of KayCee, Wyoming.

One of the stories “Dad” Carr recalled from the 1880s was the infamous “shootout at the courthouse” when Kinch McKinney tried to escape being arrested in Gering for cattle rustling.

Carr was also witness to the beginning of the end of the Bay State Land and Cattle Company, written about in last week’s edition.

Snow started along the North Platte River valley on Dec. 13, 1884, and continued daily, with the exemption of Christmas Day until Dec. 27.

Once it stopped snowing, dead cattle were found in bunches of 100 to 300 in canyons or gullies along the river. Cattle that became lost in the snow wandered onto the river, where the carcasses were piled along the ice.

Although the loss was a major financial hit for cattlemen, the worst was yet to come. During the blizzard of 1886, Bay State alone lost about 75% of its herd — some 100,000 head.

The only protection the cattle had were the occasional high bank or canyon where they could find windbreaks. At the time, no one had thought of building shelters for the animals.

Also by 1885, an influx of settlers had begun moving into Mitchell Valley. Among the early homesteaders was my great-grandfather, Robert F. Neeley, who settled near what would become the community of Haig.

As more homesteaders arrived, their hostility for the open-range cattlemen increased because of the damage cattle did to the crops they had planted.

One incident from 1886 had the homesteaders rounding up about 500 head of Bay State cattle and holding them just outside modern-day Mitchell. They also informed Bay State the cattle would be held until the company paid $1,500 in damages to their homesteads.

So Bay State hired “Dad” Carr and Kinch McKinney to bring the herd back. Others helped as they came over the hills from the south and spotted the herd.

That evening after dark, they rode down on them, planting a few shots in the vicinity. The homesteaders that were guarding the herd made a quick retreat as the Bay State bunch drove the cattle back to the Kiowa precinct.

The squabble over range cattle came to a head in 1887 when an election was scheduled on whether to revive the herd law. The law would hold cattle owners responsible for any damage done by their herds, whether or not the homesteaders’ crops were fenced.

Although there was strong opposition from the cattlemen, voter turnout from the homesteaders carried the day. And after the last roundup, the cattle companies packed up and moved on.