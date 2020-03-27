LOOKING BACK: Working on the road

I think I already knew the answer when I asked the superintendent of the Scotts Bluff National Monument whether the summit road, completed during the 1930s, could have been built today. His answer was an emphatic “no.”

I suppose today’s government regulations, liability issues and environmental concerns would have turned that proposal into a modern-day nightmare. It was tough enough to complete back then.

Scotts Bluff, designated as a national monument in 1919, had already seen some construction projects through the 1920s. A zig-zag trail up the face of the monument was built in 1927. At the foot of the trail, a picnic area was placed.

The following year, street lights were added around the picnic area, along with a memorial to Hiram Scott.

So it wasn’t unusual when the public started talking about building a road for vehicles to the summit of the monument. But in 1929, the stock market crashed the nation into the Great Depression.

In June 1931, the Director of the National Park Service made a stop at Scotts Bluff and verbally committed to building the road to the summit.

This was also the time when President Roosevelt was implementing his New Deal plan to get Americans back to work. On Nov. 25, 1933, the CWA, the Civic Works Administration, was authorized to begin work on the road, technically called the “pass to summit road” project.

The CWA wanted to get as many men working as possible, so they organized crews to start work on the summit parking lot and the first tunnel at the same time. Much of the early work was done with hand tools and wheelbarrows.

Another crew was organized to plant trees and shrubs to help minimize the damage from erosion to the monument as work continued.

By the time workers had finished digging two tunnels and started a third, federal funding ran out and the CWA closed down.

In late 1934, the project was briefly taken over by another agency called SERA, the State Emergency Relief Administration.

In 1935, another agency took over full-time work on the project, one that’s perhaps most familiar to people — the Civilian Conservation Corps.

Company 762, with as many as 700 men, was stationed at the monument. They were involved in excavating the upper levels on the summit road. They built the original museum and two additions, turning it into the visitor center. They also did the early work on a paved road through Mitchell Pass.

Company 762 even had an in-house newspaper, printed on the Gering Courier press by A.B Wood, the newspaper’s founder and publisher.

Work on the summit road was often intermittent with construction of the final section beginning in 1936. By that time, private companies were hired to finish the third tunnel as well as a parking lot around the museum.

The first motor vehicle up the summit road wasn’t a car or truck from the community. It was as Caterpillar tractor, driven by Francis “Shorty” Kaes, an employee with the Gross-Stevens Construction Company.

The summit road was officially opened on Sept. 19, 1937. On the first day, 550 cars made the trip to the top.

The intermittent project took four years to complete. But it also helped to keep America working during the Great Depression. The project employed more than 180 men who at times worked up to 14 hours a day to pave the 1.68 miles from then State Highway 86 to the summit.

Since then, countless people from around the world have taken that short trip to see a panoramic view of the North Platte Valley.

Courier publisher A.B. Wood agreed it was a beautiful view; but he also looked beyond the obvious. “What will make the summit road unique is the fact that it serves to emphasize the importance and significance of Scotts Bluff National Monument, by focusing public attention upon its historic value as a great landmark on the old Oregon Trail.”