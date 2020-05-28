LOOKING BACK: WWI Veteran's grave finally marked after 99 years

Ninety-nine years ago, World War I veteran Fred Reisbich was laid to rest in East Lawn Cemetery, east of Minatare. He was 25 years old. Until recently, his grave was completely unmarked.

It took the tenacity of a researcher to discover his life and times. In Reisbich’s case, the story was found in several articles from 1921 editions of the Minatare Free Press.

I first learned about Reisbich from John Brehm, veterans services director for Scotts Bluff and Banner counties. He pointed me in the direction of Carolyn Mowry, who serves as secretary, treasurer and historian for East Lawn Cemetery.

Carolyn was combing through old issues of the Free Press in search of obituaries to update her records on people buried in East Lawn. One name she ran across was Fred Reisbich, although there was no marker at the plot site listed in the cemetery records.

“At times I wondered why I was looking through old newspapers,” Carolyn told me. “It’s tedious work that takes up a lot of time. But when I ran across something like this, I knew it was all worthwhile.”

Through Carolyn’s research and the Free Press reporting, Reisbich’s tragic story came to light.

Reisbich, a German from Russia, came to the United States in March 1913 and settled in Chicago. It was from there that he volunteered to join the U.S. Army in 1917.

After his service, Reisbich married Catherine “Katie” Reitz in January 1919 in Chicago. The next year they came to the valley, probably to be closer to a brother or cousin living in the area.

Reisbich was a tenant on land owned by Paul and Anna Tacina a few miles from Minatare, although he lived nearby. There had been some trouble over the division of some hay, which Anna claimed Reisbich was stealing.

The afternoon of July 17, 1921, Reisbich had gone to visit a friend who lived in a shack on the Tacina property. When she spotted him, Anna suggested to her husband Paul that he go out and confront Reisbich about the hay shortage.

The two men began to argue, which quickly escalated into an altercation. That’s when Anna came out and used her .22 caliber revolver to perforate Reisbich with three slugs.

With one of the three bullets going through his heart, Fred was able to walk a few feet before collapsing. Friends loaded his body into a wagon and took him home.

Paul Tacina immediately went to Minatare to report the incident to City Marshal Fred Conklin. Conklin brought Dr. A. Townsend along when he came out to the Tacina farm and placed Anna under arrest for murder. The sheriff’s office in Gering was also notified.

There was a dramatic moment during the coroner’s jury hearing. Anna Tacina said that a few days earlier, she had talked with County Attorney Grimm in Gering regarding the hay theft. She claimed the attorney advised her to shoot the thief.

Grimm explained he merely advised the defendant regarding the rights she possessed in defense of her property.

Anna was bound over to district court with bond fixed at $1,500. Her trial date was set for December 1921.

The only two witnesses called by the defense were Paul and Anna Tacina. They both said that Resibich was beating up Paul when Anna intervened with her revolver.

Jury deliberations took about a day and a sealed verdict was issued on a Sunday. It wasn’t until the next day, when District Judge Hobart had returned from Bridgeport, when the verdict was opened and read into the record.

The verdict stated that Anna Tacina had two small children and that she had been free since she posted bail after her arrest. So the jury acquitted her of the crime of murder.

It wasn’t until earlier this year that Carolyn discovered Reisbich was buried in East Lawn without a marker. When she learned he was a World War I veteran, she called John Brehm.

Both of them went to work trying to secure Reisbich’s military records, but discovered they had been destroyed during a huge fire in the government storage facility.

But Brehm wouldn’t give up. He went to the National Personnel Records Center and asked for help in getting a military headstone for Reisbich, although there was no documentation of his military service.

A few months ago, Bryon Wilson with Herstead Monument had an official military marker placed at the site where Reisbich had been resting for the past 99 years.

“It was a real head rush to find Fred’s story,” Carolyn said. “Now I want to keep digging because there might be others out there. And if there are, I have to find out.”