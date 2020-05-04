The Los Guadalupanos folkloric dancers brought a festive Cinco de Mayo performance to the windows of residents at Heritage Estates.

Eight Los Guadalupanos dancers, danced along the sidewalks of Heritage Estates nursing home facility in Gering, while residents and staff members enjoyed the sight of colorful twirling skirts from the windows of their rooms.

Residents not only peered through the glass to watch the eight dancers, but also opened their windows to embrace the performance accompanied by cultural music.

“Right now they can not see their families, and so I feel like they looked even more forward to something like this” Rosalinda Alarcon, Heritage Estates life enrichment coordinator, said.

Residents a Heritage Estates have been subject to strict COVID-19 restrictions over the last month and Alarcon said she feels as if these enrichment events are even more significant during this time.

The approximately 90 residents of the nursing home, look forward to these activities, Alarcon said. Even with families of the residents coming to the Heritage Estates facilities to visit through the glass windows of their rooms, it is still extremely difficult for them right now.

“This is a way we can enjoy celebration even though we can't all get together right now,” Mary Ann Shockley, coordinator and director of the Los Guadalupanos dancers said.

The Cinco de Mayo performance at Heritage Estates was just a small part of the traditional celebrations the Los Guadalupanos dancers normally take part in.

For the dancers, Cinco de Mayo celebrations for a number of years in the past have included a parade and a Cinco de Mayo royalty pageant, but have been tentatively rescheduled for September, Shockley said.

As for Heritage Estates, Alarcon said that the enrichment activities and events are far from over for the residents.

The residents will take part in another array of enrichment events beginning next week, in honor of nursing home week, Alarcon said.

Of the planned events to take place, specific days of the week will be designated with different themes, Alarcon said. Events will correspond with themes such as beach day and western day, which will involve horses brought to the Heritage Estate campus.

“It is very fulfilling to be able to do this for them, I just feel like we even need to do so much more for them right now," Alarcon said.

Alarcon said her role at the center is rewarding and she is eager to continue bringing activities to the windows of residents over the next few weeks.