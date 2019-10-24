Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley stopped by Scottsbluff-Gering on Thursday to visit what he called “a gorgeous part of the state” that more people need to know about.

“I’m here in part to promote tourism,” Foley said during a stop at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering. He also visited the Scotts Bluff National Monument. “When I go back east, I can talk with audiences about the beauty of our state and why they should get out and enjoy it.”

Foley also came to town to tour Aulick Industries, which has implemented a youth registered apprenticeship program with the Scottsbluff High School career academy program. Through the program, students can get hands-on experience in the manufacturing industry as they learn about a potential career path.

“I think the country is on the cusp of one of the greatest challenges we’ve faced,” Foley said. “The national unemployment rate is down to 3.5%, the lowest it’s been in a half-century. In Nebraska, the unemployment rate is even lower.”

He said business owners from across the state have told him about the difficulty they have in finding qualified workers to expand their businesses.

“This is a challenge for us,” Foley said. “We need to do a better job of keeping our young people in Nebraska. A traditional four-year degree is fine for some students, but others might want to build things, and that’s a skill they can learn right here.”

He said that career academies, like those offered in both Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools, expose students to a wide variety of career paths in technology, manufacturing and other industries.

“There are some fabulous career opportunities in those industries and they don’t require four years of expensive education,” Foley said. “We want to open the doors to them to see what’s out there. There are lots of paths in life and the future is bright if you have the right skills.”

Another advantage Foley pointed to is that for many technical careers, the program is much shorter and students can earn while they learn. Once they’ve completed the course, they’re ready for a high-paying, in demand career without being saddled with thousands of dollars in education debt.

Foley also spoke with media about the fast approaching 60-day legislative session, which gets underway on Jan. 8, 2020.

“The Legislature still has some heavy lifting to do,” he said. “Property tax continues to be the No. 1 issue among Nebraskans. If it were easy to solve, someone would have done it by now. We’re trying to come up with a plan that has strong support so we can offer our farmers and ranchers some meaningful property tax relief.”

jpurvis@starherald.com