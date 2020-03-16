Schools across the Nebraska Panhandle closed their doors for the next two weeks to help flatten the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19. The decision came after Matt Blomstedt, commissioner of education, recommended all schools cease normal operations.

“I would recommend that by the end of the week that all schools across the state of Nebraska have ceased operation from a normal standpoint and created an operation that’s going to help them serve their students and their communities and their families most effectively,” Blomstedt said Monday.

School administrators were in meetings most of the day Monday, March 16 making plans for students to continue their education should the virus spread inhibit students and staff to return to the classroom in two weeks.

Bob Hastings, Gering Public Schools superintendent, said staff will use those two weeks to develop curriculum for student learning opportunities at all levels outside of the classroom should closures continue.

“We are not going to be providing learning this week or next week,” Hastings said. “If closures continue, we will be able to provide those opportunities for students.”

While GPS had a small number of staff in the buildings Monday, Hastings said over the next several days, the district buildings will be closed entirely.

“Teachers will stagger in the building to collect what they need over the next couple days, but the buildings are not available for students nor the community,” he said. “On Thursday, the district is closed entirely, except for cleaning staff.”

After hearing the news about schools being closed, students had mixed thoughts about COVID-19 and the districts’ actions.

Simran Cheema, a sophomore at Scottsbluff High School, agrees with the district’s decision to close.

“It was the right thing to do and there was no other option,” Cheema said. “The safety of the students of Nebraska should be the top priority.”

At first, Zayne Herdt, a Gering High School senior, said he was excited to hear school was canceled.

“I was happy for the two weeks off, but it’s going to be a lot more boring to wait out of school than having something to do,” he said.

Herdt has been visiting with his friend, Felipe Van Winkle about their plans for getting food and other items saved up that are sold out. They also talked about how they would complete coursework remotely.

“I feel like I should be able to get a lot of my classes done on my Chromebook,” Herdt said. “I just feel like it’s going to be really annoying, especially for me and other people, who don’t have Wi-Fi.”

Aside from preparing to move instruction online, districts are also developing meal plans for students. Both Gering Public Schools and Scottsbluff Public Schools are working to organize a food service program for students throughout the COVID-19 closure.

“We are working on a plan for school lunches,” Hastings said. “We will be providing meals through our food service to our families. We are still working out the details of that, but we hope to have something in place within the next day or so.”

In a media release from SPS, the district “will begin providing a grab and go meal pack for children in the district beginning Wednesday, March 18. These will be individually packaged breakfasts and lunches that can be heated as well as milk.”

Families will receive multiple days worth of meals for all children 18 years or younger in the household. One member of each household is asked to pick up the meals for the family. Picking up meals for other families is not allowed.

Pickup locations are based on the school the oldest child attends. If the oldest child attends Roosevelt, Longfellow, Lake Minatare or Roosevelt Preschool, the pickup location is Roosevelt Elementary on Monday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. If the oldest child Bluffs Middle School, Lincoln Heights, Scottsbluff High School, Westmoor, ReConnect, CHOICES, Bear Cub Preschool Stadium Location, Lifelinks, or ESU Meridian, the pickup location is Bluffs Middle School on Tuesday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

While working through the meals, districts are discussion how to safely distribute meals to families.

Blomstedt informed the districts that he had waived the hour requirements for the school year. For Gering Public Schools, high school students are required to have 1,080 hours and elementary students are required to have 1,032 hours.

At this time, Hastings said he is unsure if and how the length of the closures will impact the school calendar.

“Until we know the length of the closures, we are not sure how the school year will be impacted. We will have to make those decisions down the road.”

Scottsbluff and Gering school boards held meeting on Monday, March 16 to discuss their COVID-19 plans.

Scottsbluff Superintendent Rick Myles said the district is putting in place remote education classes for students if the closure extends beyond two weeks.

“We’ll be putting in place remote education for all classes with the intent that we’ll be providing all that’s necessary to provide appropriate education,” Myles said. “The high school will be implemented differently than middle school and elementary levels.”

Myles said the hope is to fully implement the e-learning programming in lieu of traditional instruction should closures continue.

Both districts’ school boards approved action items presented by the COVID-19 virus, giving the superintendents authorization to pay exempt and non-exempt employees, who are experiencing conditions related to the virus; authorization to prepare the board to declare the COVID-19 as an emergency under the Nebraska Emergency Management Act; authorize the superintendent to monitor the virus conditions in the state and Educational Service Unit 13 by working through directives from Blomstedt about community spread by being involved in large gatherings to make decisions on school closures, activities and calendar adjustments.

With regard to pay for classified staff, GPS BOE approved the payment of classified staff for leave, not to exceed 45 work days. SPS employees can be paid ten days within a 14-day calendar period if they have traveled to China, South Korea, Italy or Iran in the past 14 days, come in contact with someone who has traveled to those regions, are asked to self-quarantine by a health professional or public official, contact someone diagnosed with the virus, exhibit symptoms of an infectious respiratory disease or need to leave to care for a family member with COVID-19.

Myles said district staff made the decision to cancel prom, but no decisions have been made on the musical. Hastings said GPS has not made any decisions regarding either of those events.

Local businesses are also working with the districts to provide students with Wi-Fi access.

As the situation continues to progress, Myles said, “We are very much committed to do all we can as a district to help prevent the spread of this disease; we need to take some strong steps to do so.”

Allison Judy, public relations and marketing director at Western Nebraska Community College, said staff will use this week to prepare materials for online courses.

“We’re using this week to get our faculty time to get themselves in order to offer online classes,” Judy said. “We hope by next Monday (March 23) to begin delivering classes online.”

WNCC administration is working on the status of campus activities and will inform the public of any changes once that information becomes available. Upcoming events that have been canceled include the applied tech and education days for prospective students.

WNCC staff are staying responsive to the virus with custodial staff increasing sanitation efforts on all campuses.

No confirmed cases have yet to be reported in the Panhandle, but schools are closing out of precaution for staff and students.

Star-Herald reporter Kevin Fink contributed to this article.