Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 59-year-old woman.

In a press release, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman outlined that deputies were notified of a missing 59 year-old woman from Lyman at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 11. The woman had last been seen leaving her workplace in Morrill at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, when another employee saw her vehicle heading south on South Morrill Road.

Deputies began investigating and spoke with family members and a roommate. The missing woman sent a text message to her roommate in the early morning hours saying she was “in a swamp.” The roommate was asleep and didn’t see the message immediately. The roommate said that she called law enforcement to see if any accidents had been reported and there were none.

Deputies and National Park Service Rangers patrolled the roads in the area in an attempt to locate the woman’s vehicle. Investigators worked with cellular providers to ascertain a location for the missing woman’s cell phone. All activity from the phone ceased at approximately 3:05 a.m. on Nov. 11.

Deputies requested search assistance from Regional West Medical Center’s Air Link helicopter and the woman’s vehicle was located in a deep drainage ravine/wetland area near East Lyman Road and County Road 6, approximately 3.25 miles east of Lyman. The vehicle was not visible from vehicles on the roadway.

Air Link landed and crew members checked the scene and discovered a deceased female in approximately 3 feet of water next to the vehicle.

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney’s office responded as coroner, and ordered an autopsy. At this time, there is no reason to suspect foul play. The woman’s identity is withheld pending notification of next of kin.

In addition to those already mentioned, other agencies assisting included the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lyman Volunteer Fire Department.