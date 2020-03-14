Main Street America addresses downtown issues in Torrington

The sign for Lodi, Wisconsin proclaims the community is the “Home of Susie The Duck.” The sign leads passersby to stop in Lodi and ask, “Who is Susie the Duck?”

It’s these little things that pique the curiosity of visitors, often resulting in them spending more time in a community, Kathy La Plante said.

La Plante is the senior program officer and director of coordinating program services for Main Street America. She and other Main Street team members gathered in downtown Torrington on Monday evening for a informational meeting about the program.

The National Main Street Center was established as part of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980, dedicated to helping communities battle the issues facing their downtown districts.

Goshen County is part of the program with the county’s towns working toward downtown revitalization. The group of communities was approved by Wyoming Main Street as an aspiring community.

“We then have progressed into a National Main Street membership, but that does not mean that we are a national community,” Goshen County Economic Development’s community development coordinator, Sandy Hoehn said.

Becoming a national community is a years-long process, she said. It involves following the Main Street Approach, which is meant to be incremental rather than being designed for immediate results.

The approach consists of four points: Organization, promotion, design and economic vitality.

The key, La Plante said, is creating an experience for locals and visitors alike. They don’t just want to go downtown to shop, she said, they want an experience.

“Downtowns are one-of-a-kind places,” she said. “The things you find in them, you don’t typically find in other communities.”

She pointed to The Bread Doctor, a thriving bakery in downtown Torrington. It’s unique, she said.

Besides that, downtown districts also tend to contain historical buildings and the communities in Goshen County are no exception.

“[Downtown] is where your history is,” she said. “This is really the heart and soul of the community. It’s the key to economic competitiveness.”

La Plante broke down the four approaches for audience members and those turning in on a Facebook Live stream.

The first, organization, outlines the necessity of having a plain – and people to carry it out. It’s the formation of committees dedicated to various projects like murals or events, or fundraising efforts she said.

“We really want to encourage reinvestment in downtown,” La Plante said.

She said the hope is that those who contribute to revitalization efforts see it as not just a charitable investment but an investment in the future of their community.

She recommended having diverse funding sources, ranging from cities and counties to local businesses, corporations, fundraisers and individual donors.

An often overlooked funding source are the businesses who serve downtown businesses, such as food suppliers or sanitation companies, according to La Plante.

“Those are all people making money off of your community,” she said. “Let’s figure out how we can get them to participate.”

The second element, promotion, is something that Goshen County communities are already good at, La Plante said.

“You can reach people through newsletters, the media, fliers or Facebook,” she said. “We have to make sure we keep the community informed about what our goals are.”

Promotion can also come in the forms of signs, directing visitors to downtown districts. She pointed out that while many communities have “Welcome to” and “Thanks for visiting” signs on the edges of town, not as many have signs that point to downtown.

Signage also falls into the design element, which is focused on branding, activating spaces through art and preservation. Main Street provides educational resources and grants for the maintenance and renovation of historic buildings.

“Many people would look at any one of these buildings and say, ‘tear it down,’” she said, showing examples of projects that Main Street has assisted with. “We want to keep these buildings on the tax roll.”

If they’re bulldozed, an empty lot will replace and empty building, likely staying empty for decades, she said.

“No matter how long a building sits empty, don’t tear it down.” she said.

The final part of the Main Street Approach is economic vitality.

“This is the hardest one for our communities to work on,” La Plante said, adding that vacant buildings are a widespread problem.

The first priority when it comes to economic vitality is business retention. Hoehn said this is a struggle for cities around the country, with many large retailers filing for bankruptcy and closing operations in recent years including Shopko stores like the one in Torrington. La Plante said there needs to be a focus on retaining the small businesses that keep local communities going.

It’s also important to assist businesses who are established and growing with their expansion projects, she said.

“I think that Goshen County has an advantage on everyone due to our Business Retention and Expansion program,” Hoehn said. “We can help the businesses from start to finish and everything is between with all of our resources being under one roof.”

As far as bringing in new businesses, it’s important to consider the audience, La Plante said.

“What do we want in there?” she said. “What will our community support? We have to think about what our community wants and what the market will bear.”

La Plante encouraged those who attended the meeting to brain storm and get involved in whatever capacity they can. Those who’d like to work on Goshen County’s Main Street efforts can contact the economic development office at 307-532-5162 for more information.

“What’s not to love about downtown?” she said. “We all want a more vibrant shopping district and we love a place where the residents and community can gather … This is what makes your community unique.”