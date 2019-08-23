Goshen County authorities arrested a man early Friday morning who lead officers from three agencies on a high-speed pursuit.

Seth Hilburn was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude a police officer and driving under suspension, second or subsequent offense.

Charges against Hilburn stem from an incident that began when Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance at the Days Inn. It was reported to police that a man and a woman had been in an altercation in the parking lot of the hotel and the woman had possibly been kidnapped by a man driving a motorcycle. The report was unconfirmed and deputies did not have any contact with a suspect or victim at the hotel. About 20 minutes later, it was reported to police that the man had returned with a woman and may be armed with a handgun. The man and woman fled westbound on a motorcycle on Highway 26 from the Days Inn. Scottsbluff Police officers observed the man westbound on Highway 26 and East 27th Street and attempted a traffic stop. Scottsbluff Police and deputies with the Sheriff’s Department pursued the motorcycle drive through Mitchell, Morrill and Henry. At times, according to scanner traffic, the man exceeded speeds of 90 miles per hour.

In Wyoming, Goshen County authorities continued the pursuit and the man was apprehended in Torrington.

An investigation showed that the woman was not a victim of kidnapping. Hilburn was arrested on charges related to the pursuit and Scottsbluff Police indicate a warrant is being sought for charges relating to the disturbance and pursuit.