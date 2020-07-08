A Bridgeport man faces charges in a crash that killed his brother Friday, July 3.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested Trey Brown, 27, on charges of motor vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and child endangerment on charges in a crash that killed his brother, Joshua Brown, 21.

Nebraska State Patrol Trooper John Royle said an investigation is still underway, but that Joshua Brown, driving a pickup, had been traveling toward Bridgeport on Highway 26 when Trey Brown, driving a Pontiac G6, struck his brother’s vehicle from behind. Joshua Brown’s pickup rolled and he was ejected. He died at the scene of the crash, Royle said.

Trey Brown had a young child with him in his vehicle, leading to the child endangerment charge. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor, Royle said, and accident reconstructionists have been involved in the investigation.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. at mile marker 72, which is located about three miles from Bridgeport.

A formal complaint charging Trey Brown was not yet available, according to a search of online court records.

