TORRINGTON — A 68-year-old man arrested in connection with a shooting Friday will face charges in Wyoming.

Nebraska authorities arrested Terry Anderson, 68, on Friday in connection with a shooting at an unreleased location in Goshen County on Friday. Goshen County Sheriff Korey Fleenor released that Deedra Strauch, of Scottsbluff, had been transported to Regional West Medical Center, suffering a gunshot wound to the head. According to a fundraiser posted on social media by family members, Strauch died on Sunday.

A call to report the shooting had indicated it was accidental, according to the information released. However, according to a Goshen County warrant filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, Anderson has been charged with aggravated assault and battery. He appeared in Scotts Bluff County Court on Monday and waived extradition to Goshen County.

The warrant accuses Anderson of causing serious bodily injury “to another intentionally, knowingly or recklessly under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life.”

Fleenor identified Anderson as the suspect in the shooting and said the man had been apprehended in Henry.