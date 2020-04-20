A 20-year-old man has been arrested and accused of sexually-assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Joshua Hernandez has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor, a Class II felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Gering Police began an investigation in December 2019 after an officer had been called to the Regional West Medical Center emergency room. A 12-year-old girl alleged she had been sexually-assaulted on Oct. 4, 2019, and Oct. 20, 2019.

The girl disclosed to police that she had been at a relative’s home and alleged Hernandez had sexually assaulted her. The girl was interviewed at CAPStone, where she provided additional details. She alleged the man sexually assaulted her, removing her clothes and that she had told him to stop.

The girl alleged a second sexual assault occurred on Oct. 20, when she went to stay at the relative’s home. She alleged she was awakened by Hernandez sexually assaulting her. She alleged he left the room after a relative came in, but that he returned later, again assaulting her.

She told police she had gotten text messages from the man, stating that he would harm himself if she told others. Later, police determined the social media accounts that the two had been using to communicate using and obtained search warrants for the accounts.

Police interviewed Hernandez on March 3, who denied the allegations. He was arrested after an April 16 interview on a warrant issued for his arrest.

Hernandez was arraigned on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court. Bond in the case has been set at $100,000. Hernandez is next scheduled to appear in court on May 1.