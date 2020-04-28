The new coronavirus pandemic has changed the way many businesses operate, with many restaurants adding or changing their delivery options.

Traditional delivery options such as Domino’s and Jimmy John’s are still available — albeit with extra protective measures being taken. Now, more and more restaurants that would normally offer dine-in fare have stepped into the delivery game. Rosita’s Fine Mexican Dining in Scottsbluff offered delivery to businesses before COVID-19, but added home delivery to their offerings as well. Monument Grill in Gering offered delivery Fridays and Saturdays, but expanded to seven days a week. Goonie’s Sports Bar and Grill added delivery a few days after much of the community began to self-quarantine.

All three restaurants will continue to offer home delivery even after restaurants are allowed to re-open their dining rooms on a limited basis Monday. Monument Grill may only offer dinner options seven days a week, but will look at possibilities for continuing lunch every day. Restaurants are running daily specials so that people can take advantage of different offerings.

Monument Grill owner Stephanie Rask said customers have been understanding of the new circumstances restaurants are facing.

“I have always loved living in small towns just because of the way people are here,” Rask said. “People understand that we’re working hard on making adjustments, and have been really great about it. I had a lot of faith in my town to be so understanding and supportive.”

Julie Renteria, head server at Rosita’s, said the home delivery program has gone well.

“I think people are, not scared, but worried about leaving their house, so we take that away from them,” Renteria said. “We started delivering to houses and that is going very, very well.”

Goonie’s owner Paul Guhn said he went out and bought a van to use for deliveries and began offering the service and will continue to do so because “it’s the right thing to do.

“It makes it nice for people who can’t get out, no matter what’s going on in their lives, whether it’s the COVID or maybe they’re in wheelchairs or what-not,” he said. “It makes it easier on some of these bigger places like the hospital that they don’t have time to rush out and get something to eat. They can just go ahead and call ahead and we’ll deliver now.”

Customers have taken well to the new delivery options.

“They love not having to leave their house,” Renteria said. “I don’t know why we didn’t deliver (to houses) sooner. ... I’m shocked at the turnout that we have for deliveries at home.”

Guhn said he sees people’s habits changing as a result of current circumstances, and he expects even more deliveries to be coming.

“People are getting really used to it from all the restaurants,” he said. “There’s a lot of us small-town, mom-and-pop restaurants that really didn’t deliver. Now we’re all doing it to help out the community, but it’s had such a good impact I think you’re going to see, maybe all of them or at least 80% of them continue to do deliveries. ... It’s been a good thing, and I’m glad people are calling in.”

Rask said she believes that many people appreciate that local businesses are adjusting on the fly, and have shown their appreciation for the locally-owned stores and restaurants over the last several weeks.

Many drivers making the deliveries enjoy being able to get out and interact with customers, whether it be a non-contact delivery or standard deliveries made with sanitary precautions.

“They get to meet people,” Guhn said. “They get to get out and about and see what else is happening. They enjoy it. It gives them a sense of freedom.”

He said he sees many changes becoming permanent in the restaurant business.

“I think you’re going to see a change in how business is done, even after this is all under control and people are able to start being so-called normal again,” he said. “I think people’s way of how they’re going to order food and go to restaurants and deliveries, I think we’re going to see a change where more people are going to want deliveries and a different way of ordering food. We’re trying to be a part of that curve so we’re up-to-date.”

Check the Facebook pages of your favorite restaurants to see what their delivery options may be.

