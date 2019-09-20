GERING — Although students entering Mario Chavez’s office are often in trouble, he never sees them as a problem.

“I think every student is reachable,” said Chavez. “Every student is savable. Every student has a story.”

As the dean of students at Gering High School, Chavez spends his days helping students stay on track despite plot twists in their stories.

His own story started in Scottsbluff where he was born, raised and resides today.

Growing up, his parents embraced their Hispanic heritage and emphasized the importance of family.

They urged him to continue his education, telling him that if he worked hard, he’d find success.

He graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2000 and went on to Chadron State College where he majored in computer science.

“After a couple programming courses, I realized it wasn’t for me,” said Chavez.

He transferred to Western Nebraska Community College where his mentors encouraged him to consider a career in teaching. He began working toward a teaching degree.

“Life happened and the business route seemed easier,” said Chavez.

He returned to Chadron where he earned a bachelor's in business and a master's in business management.

“I was the first person in my family to complete a four-year degree,” said Chavez.

In 2005, Chavez was offered a recruiting position at WNCC. He stayed at the school for eight years, eventually working his way into administration while he pursued a bachelor's in business education.

“That’s kind of where I found my niche in education,” Chavez said.

At first, he thought he’d go into higher education, but he felt he could make more of a difference working with younger students.

He landed a position with Scottsbluff Public Schools as the director of student outreach. In this role, he was also the lead administrator of the ReConnect alternative high school program.

In 2017, Chavez earned his master's in educational administration.

“I found my way here two years ago,” Chavez said of his position at Gering High School.

As the dean of students, Chavez acts as the disciplinarian for students in grades 9-12. He monitors attendance, leads the school's Career Pathways Program and teaches students how to solve problems.

“I enjoy it,” said Chavez. “It gives me a chance to work with kids when they make mistakes.”

Some students may only land in Chavez’s office once. Others are in there more often — those are the students Chavez enjoys working with most.

“It may not pay dividends right away, but later on down the road, those are the students that come back to you and say, ‘I appreciate you being hard on me,’” said Chavez.

Choosing to work with kids who are struggling was easy for Chavez. He’s a people person, he said.

“I just have a natural knack of building rapport with kids who are having trouble,” he said.

He offers his students an open door policy and encourages them to visit any time they have a problem.

He said he hopes someday he will be able to look back and see that he’s made a positive impact on hundreds of lives.

“Success isn’t always measured in monetary gains,” Chavez said. “It’s measured in who you are. It’s measured in your integrity and how people view you. It’s measured in how you can help your community become better.”