After considering about 10 applicants, board members of the Terry and Hazeldeane Carpenter Intergenerational Center have chosen itsr new director.

Scottsbluff native Matt Carpenter, no relation to the Carpenter family center namesake, will take over as director on Feb. 10. He brings with him a background in marketing, finance and entrepreneurship.

The Carpenter Center has been without an official director since July when Kristi Sornson resigned from the position. However, she agreed to stay on to help with the transition.

“Matt stood out mainly because of his business sense and experience,” said Carpenter Center Board Chairman Mike Moravec. “We wanted someone with a solid business background.”

Some of Carpenter’s duties will include the overall operation of the center, including financial management, planning, program coordination and special events, community outreach, recreation development, communications and human resources.

“We also liked the fact that Matt was involved not only in this community here but also in other communities where he’s been,” Moravec said. “He made it a point to be involved in many activities, especially youth sports. That’s one of our strengths at the Carpenter Center and Matt is interested in keeping those programs going and growing.”

Carpenter said he was impressed by all the different offerings the center is able to provide to the community.

“Some people might not have the opportunity to be involved because of finances. I’m glad we’re able to offer those programs to that demographic of the community.”

Carpenter said he’s looking forward to building on the center’s current programs by identifying areas where they can expand to serve even more people.

After graduating from Scottsbluff and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Carpenter has lived in different communities around the region. Currently he runs his own general contracting business in Boulder, Colorado.

“I wanted to get my family back to a smaller community and provide them the same opportunities I had when I was growing up,” he said. “The area has a genuine community feel and I really enjoy the people in Nebraska.”

Activities hosted by the center include the fast-growing pickleball, the fitness center, basketball, junior tackle football and more.

Another strong program is the Carpenter Center Tumblers, who practice and compete in the pavilion at the center. They have close to 300 youth participants from across the area and several participants have brought home awards from national competitions.

The Carpenter Center operates under the auspices of Housing Partners of Western Nebraska. It’s a recreational and educational facility primarily serving Scotts Bluff County. It’s also a non-profit organization and a client agency of United Way of Western Nebraska.

Because 'intergenerational' is part of the Carpenter Center’s title, they’ve also implemented a lunch program for seniors and expanded the program last fall.

The program now has meals available seven days a week: Monday through Friday at the center and weekend meals prepared for takeout on Fridays.

The lunch program was expanded to help address the problem of food insecurity, which is a concern both in the local area and around the nation.