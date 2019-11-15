A McGrew man has been sentenced to 72 months in prison on federal drug charges.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly announced this week that Greg Reichert, 57, of McGrew, Nebraska, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by Senior United States District Judge Laurie Smith Camp for possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine (actual).

In addition to his prison term, Reichert will serve four years of supervised release following his release from prison.

On Sept. 1, 2017, Reichert was arrested in possession of 20 grams of methamphetamine. According to an affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, a Scottsbluff Police officer made contact with Reichert, who had been wanted on a warrant, in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business. Officers searching the vehicle located the drugs.

Reichert had previously arranged to sell the drugs. Law enforcement made three controlled buys of methamphetamine (½ oz., ¾ oz., and 1 oz.) from Reichert in August 2017.

The case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.