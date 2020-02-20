Bluffs Middle School, Gering Junior High School and Alliance Middle School instrumental music students are perfecting their pieces for the 16th annual Western Nebraska Middle-Level Music Contest on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The contest will take place at Scottsbluff High School on Saturday and will be judged on essential elements such as balance, intonation, musicality, dynamics, timbre, articulations, precision and appearance. Soloist performances begin at 7:30 a.m. through 12:15 p.m. During the afternoon, the large ensembles perform, beginning at 1 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Large ensembles performing in the choir room include: Alliance Middle School jazz band at 1 p.m., Gering 7th grade concert band, 2 p.m., and Gering 8th grade concert band. 3 p.m. Ensembles performing in the band room include: BMS 6th grade concert band, BMS 7th grade concert band and BMS 8th grade concert band.

Natalie Prokop, Gering Junior High band director, worked with her band students on their entrances and exits as well as the pitch within each instrumental section.

“We worked on entrances and exits ahead of the contest because the judges rate those areas,” Prokop said.

She emphasized the importance on the entrances and exits on each piece because receiving high marks from the judges in those categories helps with the overall rating.

During the seventh grade performance of “Terracotta,” Prokop noted crescendos and decrescendos within the music.

Gering Junior High School seventh and eighth grade band members rehearsed their two performance pieces during class on Thursday, Feb. 20. The eighth grade band will perform “Trailblazer March” and “Extreme.”

“I think it will be fun,” Mason Barrett, a GJHS eighth grader said. “I’m looking forward to my duet we’ve been practicing for the past five weeks.”

For Atley Sherfey, his favorite number is “Extreme.” “‘Extreme’ is the fastest one we’ve played this year,” he said. “We started playing it and we get to one part where we have to change notes really fast, which is fun.”

As the students work through their final rehearsals before Saturday, Prokop said, “I want my students to know that no matter how well they perform on Saturday, I am very proud of all the hard work they have put in. They have overcome some obstacles and have become better musicians.”

Gering will have about 90 students performing on Saturday. Twenty-four of the students will also perform solos and duets prior to performing in the large ensemble groups.

The judges for this year’s contest are Gary Hall of Colorado, Randy Raines of Gering, Mike Schlake of Ogallala and Michael Stephens of Chadron. A superior rating is the top judges can award soloists and bands.

Koch came up with the idea for the contest 16 years ago when he was judging a music contest in Colorado. Following the positive experience where the judges had opportunities to interact with the students, he wanted to bring that opportunity to the valley.

lauren.brant@starherald.com