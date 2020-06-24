A number of movies are planned for this week at the Midwest Skyview Drive-In.

Tonight, “Willy Wonka”, the 1971 classic starring Gene Wilder, will light up the screen as part of the Summer Movie Magic series presented by Viaero.

The film tells the story of a nice boy from a poor family who gets a rare-opportunity to go inside the mysterious Mr. Wonka’s Chocolate Factory, along with a group of not-so-nice kids.

Those who plan to attend can stop by Viaero in Scottsbluff to pick up a Golden Ticket, which can be redeemed for one free regular-sized candy bar at the screening.

Admission is free for shows that are part of Summer Movie Magic.

This weekend will feature a double feature of Patrick Swayze films on Friday, with “Dirty Dancing” kicking off the evening followed by “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar,” which is celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

Dirty Dancing is rated PG-13 and follows Baby, a young woman who has one summer left before joining the Peace Corps. Instead of a wild, young summer she has to spend it at a resort with her parents.

Things get more exciting, though, once Swayze’s character, Johnny, chooses Baby to be his new dance partner.

“Too Wong Foo…” was partially filmed in Nebraska and tells the story two Manhattan drag queens who are competing in drag competitions. They meet a rookie and decide to take her under their wing, before the three set off for a cross-country road trip for a competition in Los Angeles.

The film is also rated PG-13.

On Saturday, “The Greatest Showman,” will be screened. It is rated PG and tells the tale of famed circus owner, P.T. Barnum, who was part of Barnum and Bailey Circus. The musical begins with Barnum’s childhood and follows his rise to fame.

For weekend movies, which are not part of the Summer Movie Magic series, admission is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum of $10 per car), or $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum of $15 per car).

The Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater is located across from Western Nebraska Regional Airport. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. each evening with the movie starting about 30 minutes after sundown.