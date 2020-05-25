Midwest's Pop-up Drive-Up expanding, moving to a new location

This week will be the final Midwest Theater Pop-up Drive-Up at Legacy of the Plains Museum — but don’t worry, the shows will go on somewhere else.

In March, the first event was put together quickly as a way to both support the Theater and give the community something to do. The support has been overwhelming, leading to the need to change locations.

During that first night, "The Goonies" played on the side of a box truck and cars filled the parking lot to watch it.

“The initial night when we showed 'The Goonies' – it was just amazing,” said Midwest Theater director Billy Estes. “People were dying for something to get out of the house for … the enthusiasm has stuck around.”

In early April, the event got a boost from StorAul, owned by Shane and Annette Aulick. The business sponsored some movie licensing fees, paid for a new screen and set up shipping containers to hang it on.

Estes said some families attend because of the movie, some want to get out of the house. There are “regulars” who attend every weekend.

“Whatever the reason … they’re just loving the nostalgia of going to a Drive-in,” said Estes.

It’s been a boost to the Theater and other local organizations in a time when everything has come to a halt and house seats can’t be filled.

“They say when life gives you lemons, you need to make lemonade,” said Estes. “We’re making lemonade. We’re making the best of it.”

While there was no admission to the showings, a voluntary collection was taken before each show, raising more than $5,600 to support 10 community nonprofits.

Because the parking lot at the museum has been consistently packed, Estes said they decided to look for another, larger location. They hoped to pin something down that would work for the rest of the summer, and they found the right spot: a large gravel lot that is just west of Western Nebraska Regional Airport’s terminal entrance.

In honor of the location, the Pop-up Drive-up will now be the Midwest SkyView Drive-In Theater. Showings will move to the lot starting June 5, with the weekend’s films being announced next week.

The venue offers parking for up to 165 cars with room for overflow and there will be built in social distancing measures in place so families can sit outside their vehicles.

“We think this is the best option for families to see movies in a safe way,” said Estes.

The concession menu will be expanded to include hot items, in addition to popcorn, candy and bottled beverages. Patrons will have two options when it comes to ordering: Drive-thru or online with car-side delivery.

Admission will be charged for shows at the new location. The prices were determined based off of patron feedback, said Estes. Members who present their cards will be charged $4 per person, with a maximum of $12 per car. Non-members will be charged $7 per person with a maximum of $21 per car.

The gates will open at 7:30 p.m. each evening, with the movie starting approximately 30 minutes after sundown. Portable toilets will be available for patrons.

The SkyView Drive-In will also host the Midwest’s children’s Summer Movie Madness series. The series, present by Viaero, will have a new twist this year. Most information is expected to be released next week.

Businesses who are interested in supporting the program, or donating toward free popcorn or free community admission are encouraged to contact Estes at billy@MidwestTheater.com.

