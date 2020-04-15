You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER STORM WILL BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW
TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
MDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9
INCHES. NORTHEAST WINDS UP TO 30MPH WILL CREATE AREAS OF BLOWING
AND DRIFTING SNOW.

* WHERE...SOUTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE TO INCLUDE SCOTTSBLUFF,
KIMBALL, SIDNEY. SOUTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS TO INCLUDE CHEYENNE,
TORRINGTON AND WHEATLAND. LOWER ELEVATIONS WEST OF THE LARAMIE
RANGE TO INCLUDE MUDDY GAP, RAWLINS, AND ELK MOUNTAIN.

* WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE THIS
EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. PLAN ON TRAVEL DELAYS AND SNOW
COVERED ROADS. STRONG WINDS CREATING BLOWING SNOW AND POOR
VISIBILITY AT TIMES.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN
YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Millions of feet of hose produced each month at Parker Hannifin

Shawna Brownlow feeds product through a machine at Parker Hannifin in Alliance. The Alliance facility is part of a worldwide operation for Parker Hannifin.

 MARK MCCARTHY/Star-Herald

In any given month, two to three million feet of hydraulic and industrial hose is produced out of the Parker Hannifin facility in Alliance.

Parker Hannifin is the world’s largest motion and control technological company with manufacturing facilities worldwide. Anything from valves to hoses or solenoids can be manufactured at Parker facilities. The Alliance location employs 230 people and operates three shifts five to six days a week.

Millions of feet of hose produced each month at Parker Hannifin

Plant Manager Chris Nelson discusses some of the product made at the Parker Hannifin facility in Alliance. These reels are liquid propane gas hoses.

The factory has been in the same location on the east side of Alliance since 1965, but hose manufacturing didn’t start there until 1972 when Electric Hose and Rubber bought the building. In the 1980s, it became Dayco, then Parker purchased the operation in 2001.

The building itself went through several occupants prior to Electric Hose and Rubber. It was a soft drink bottling plant, then a wooden ski factory for a short time before the advent of fiberglass skis. Since becoming a hose factory, several additions have been done to bring it to its current 270,000 square-foot size.

Millions of feet of hose produced each month at Parker Hannifin

Jason Eckhardt watches a machine that reinforces a large piece of hose at Parker Hannifin in Alliance. The Alliance facility is one of four Parker locations in Nebraska.

Hoses from 3/16 to 4 inches are manufactured in Alliance and are typically used for hydraulics or liquid propane. In all, there are more than 500 part numbers on the production list for a wide range of customers that include everything from distributors to sales directly to the end customer.

Alliance has been a good home for Parker Hannifin, one of four locations in Nebraska, along with McCook, Gothenburg and Kearney. The central location in the United States is helpful for logistics and Dayco was already reputable and well-established when Parker chose to purchase the plant in Alliance, but the people of Nebraska are a key reason the company has the four locations.

“Nebraska has a great work ethic,” Plant Manager Chris Nelson said. “The team here performs very well, not just saying Alliance, but Nebraska itself is a good state. … Quite a few employees work for Parker in Nebraska.”

Nelson started with Dayco in 1999, running a machine on the factory floor. He is among 40 to 50 employees who remain from the Dayco days. Nelson said the company is able to maintain long-term employees because of competitive wages and benefits and the security of the company.

“We try to make sure things are stable,” Nelson said. “The market changes a lot, but we try to take a lot of precautions to make sure that we can weather any ups or downs. Being a global company, there is always opportunity to improve one’s career. That’s another thing that attracts a lot of people to Parker is you can be developed, and if you want to go out in the world and promote yourself and try to make a stair-step career for yourself, there’s a lot of opportunity for people to do that.”

Millions of feet of hose produced each month at Parker Hannifin

Javier Vasquez operates a machine at Parker Hannifin in Alliance. This machine removes a protective wrap from hose.

Nelson, who is in his sixth year as plant manager, said technology has been the biggest change since he started. The machinery making the hose is very similar, but the interface with computers has made processing easier. That said, Nelson added that the biggest resource is always the people.

“There’s never been a time they weren’t an A-plus team,” he said. “I’m always surprised that, no matter what challenge is put in front of them, they always seem to overcome it and get the work done. Another thing about Alliance is we have a very good safety record here. … The people here take the safety aspect very seriously. I think just knowing that we care about each other helps us to be motivated to do a good job at work. They stick up for each other. They realize that the team itself has to be successful, so they stick up for each other when the chips are down and they support each other. Another reason I have always loved working here.”

Nelson is an Alliance native and has lived there with the exception of a brief time living in Scottsbluff and commuting to Alliance for work.

“I’ve always loved living here,” Nelson said. “I love the Sandhills — we’re not necessarily in the Sandhills, but it’s just five miles to the east. But I’ve always loved the Panhandle of Nebraska. It’s not for everybody, right? But it’s definitely for me. I’ve taken assignments in other facilities, but it’s always temporary, and I come back here because this is my job and my home.”

Millions of feet of hose produced each month at Parker Hannifin

Andrea Schmidt feeds plastic mandril into a machine at Parker Hannifin in Alliance. A layer of rubber will be applied around the solid mandril to make hose. Once the rubber is formed, the mandril is removed, leaving the hose product.

Like many employees of Parker Hannifin and residents of Alliance, Nelson said it’s the feeling of community that keeps him in Alliance and a love of his job that keeps him at Parker.

“I feel like I belong here,” he said. “I know myself, and this is where I belong. Actually, it’s always a privilege to be the plant manager here, and I feel I belong here, too. Quite often I like to remind the workforce that I appreciate that they’re here.”

