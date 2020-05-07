With the city’s water tower standing tall above them, Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire board members, city council members and fire department volunteers celebrated the groundbreaking for a new fire department Thursday.

“This has been one of my dreams I wanted to see done,” Fire Chief Brian Lore said of construction of a new department.

Lore, who has served with the department for 35 years and 10 years, off and on, as chief, said the process to get a new fire department began about 4 1/2 years ago. As part of the process, the Minatare-Melbeta Rural Fire Board applied for loan assistance through the USDA, but were denied. The board kept pursuing the project, which will be bonded.

The facility has been needed for some time, he said.

“A lot of it has to do with equipment. Everything is getting bigger, getting longer, getting taller. We are getting more equipment. We have kind of outgrown the station we are in now,” he said.

At the new station, each unit will have its own door. The department has two pumpers, three grass engines, two tenders and a dive trailer among its equipment.

Lore said construction is estimated at $1.2 million for the 8-bay facility being built.

Board President Mark Reichert called construction of the building a “momentous occasion” before the groundbreaking.

“If I said it was easy (to get the project underway), that would be a lie,” he said, thanking the board and the building committee for its diligence despite disappointment and frustration, at times. He thanked the department’s volunteers, who he said “do not get paid and the reason is because they are priceless.”

Construction will begin next week and is planned to take about five to six months, Lore said.

“This will probably be one of the biggest buildings in Minatare,” he said.

Eric Reichert Construction will oversee the project.