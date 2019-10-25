Minatare Spook-MAC-Ular set for Halloween

With Halloween comes the start of the 2019 holiday season and the Minatare Action Committee has another season (and beyond) of fun activities planned for the public.

Committee member Karol Garduno said the Spook-MAC-Ular free event from last year was a big hit for the community, so it’s back for a second year.

Spook-MAC-Ular happens on Halloween from 4-6 p.m. in the Minatare Community Center, just north of city hall. Some of the featured activities include pumpkin painting, kids’ games and face painting. There will also be treats and a bounce house.

The season continues on Dec. 1, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, with the annual City of Lights Parade through downtown starting at 5 p.m., followed by a benefit soup supper in the Minatare High School gym.

The Minatare High School Christmas program is scheduled that night as well.

“We’re going to be decorating all the light poles in town just before the City of Lights Parade,” Garduno said. “We always want everyone to get into the holiday spirit.”

Once the parade wraps up, Minatare residents usually start decorating their houses for the Christmas season. The Minatare Action Committee is again conducting a house decorating contest, with the public choosing the winner on Dec. 15.

“We’ll be taking people around town on a hayride so they can see all the decorations and vote for the house they like best,” Garduno said.

As the season turns to spring and the weather gets warmer, the Minatare Action Committee stays active planning events to bring the community together.

In March, as the college basketball season wraps up, the town hosts the Minatare Madness Basketball Tournament.

An Easter egg hunt for the kids will happen in Kelso Park the Saturday prior to Easter. In July, the summer celebration of Tabor Days rolls out with a parade, music, craft fair, horseshoe pitching, mud volleyball tournament and a lot more.

In the early fall, the Minatare Action Committee organizes a poker run to benefit the operation of East Lawn Cemetery, just east of Minatare.

“It’s going well for us here in Minatare,” Garduno said. “Our group stays busy because our mission is to bring our community together and build a sense of community that’s a hallmark of small Nebraska towns. We want to get people out of their houses to experience everything the Minatare community has to offer. We’re all about making Minatare a better place to live.”

